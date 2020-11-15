Ministry raises awareness of hunger, homelessness

Burke United Christian Ministries is doing its part to raise awareness of the problems of hunger and homelessness in the community.

“As the holidays approach, people take time to consider what they're thankful for, and many choose to donate some of their time, attention and resources to others,” said Judy Brown, BUCM’s new outreach coordinator. “In that spirit of giving, each year the National Coalition for the Homeless and the National Student Campaign Against Hunger and Homelessness sponsor Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.”

This year, the observance will take place Nov. 15-22.

"This is the time of year when we all reflect on our Thanksgiving, finding gratitude and peace in where and who we are," said Alice Horton, executive director of Burke United Christian Ministries. "But there are so many families that will not be able to come together during the season, torn apart by hunger and homelessness, exacerbated by a pandemic."