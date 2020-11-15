Ministry raises awareness of hunger, homelessness

Burke United Christian Ministries is doing its part to raise awareness of the problems of hunger and homelessness in the community.
“As the holidays approach, people take time to consider what they're thankful for, and many choose to donate some of their time, attention and resources to others,” said Judy Brown, BUCM’s new outreach coordinator. “In that spirit of giving, each year the National Coalition for the Homeless and the National Student Campaign Against Hunger and Homelessness sponsor Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.”
This year, the observance will take place Nov. 15-22.
"This is the time of year when we all reflect on our Thanksgiving, finding gratitude and peace in where and who we are," said Alice Horton, executive director of Burke United Christian Ministries. "But there are so many families that will not be able to come together during the season, torn apart by hunger and homelessness, exacerbated by a pandemic."
BUCM will host a distribution event and some collection drives in recognition of the national observance. The ministry assisted 1,000 clients last month, with 100 of those being homeless. Horton shared in a previous News Herald article that she was concerned that the number of people seeking crisis assistance would sharply increase if COVID-19 cases surged this fall and displaced workers who ran out of unemployment benefits.
"Hunger and homelessness are epidemics that sadly affect too many members of our community," she said. "Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is an opportunity for us to tackle these issues head-on, rally public support and call for collaborative solutions."
Partners Health Management will distribute coats, blankets and socks at BUCM from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday for those experiencing homelessness.
Brown said the ministry gladly accepts donations of cold weather gear in its Saved For You clothing store so they can distribute them to homeless individuals. The ministry keeps a supply closet full of clothes, coats, sleeping bags, tents and other items specifically to assist the local homeless population.
BUCM invites people to consider putting together holiday meal kits, including a turkey or ham and shelf-stable food items, and dropping them off from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday in its Elves’ Workshop Christmas store, according to Brown.
“Monetary donations are accepted and can be ear-marked for certain things,” Brown said. “For example, a donation of $30 is what a holiday meal kit is valued at.”
BUCM continues to welcome donations of non-perishable food and personal care items. Brown said the ministry is still in need of volunteers to help in its mission as well.
“Volunteers can sign up to help sort in the warehouse, distribute groceries in the pantry, cook in the kitchen or a variation of all,” Brown said.
“Hunger and Homelessness Awareness is really important for our community to recognize that there are people who are food insecure in Morganton and Burke County,” Horton said. “We have about 8,000 people who are food insecure. It’s really important that we see that, as an everyday person, we have ways of helping. We can give food, and we’re able to come and volunteer. Burke United Christian Ministries would appreciate that assistance.”
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.
