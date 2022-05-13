Ministry seeks to bring new life to church building, community

The building that once housed Grandview Baptist Church on the corner of NC 126 and Frank Whisnant Road has been virtually empty for nearly five years, but that changed on Sunday, April 17.

On Easter Sunday, “Honoring God Ministries,” held its inaugural Sunday morning worship service in the building at 2492 NC 126 in Morganton. According to The Rev. B. Douglas Cuthbertson, while the ministry has existed for more than a decade, Sunday morning services are one of the key focal points for the its new direction.

“We’re planning on two main things, Sunday service and Bible study,” Cuthbertson said. “Prayer is always a key for us, but we’re going to hang our hat on those two big things.”

Cuthbertson said simplicity will be the hallmark of everything Honoring God Ministries does in its new building.

“It’s going to be a simple format; we’re trying to stay away from most of the tradition,” he said. “We want to make it worshipful and what I mean by that is that every sense is directed towards God.”

Cuthbertson said services will usually last around an hour and consist of singing, prayer, Scripture reading and a 20-minute message. He said the focus is always going to be on giving his congregation an encouraging word they can take with them.

“The focus is on the word of God, that’s the main piece,” he said. “We don’t want to be about emotion, that’s good, emotion is OK, but we don’t want the message to get lost so the focus is on empowering people through the word.”

Cuthbertson started Honoring God Ministries when he moved back to Morganton in 2009. During the COVID-related shutdowns of 2020, he launched “The Word of God Telephone Prayer Line” as a way to minister virtually to people who could not attend church services, and the prayer line is still going strong.

“I’m proud to say that we are 768 days; we’re moving toward 800 days of non-stop prayer every day at 12 ‘o’ clock,” he said.

In addition to the prayer line, Cuthbertson and his brother have been hosting Friday Night Fire in his backyard. Friday Night Fire is his way to reach out to young people with a casual time around a campfire and other activities that appeal to a younger demographic.

“It came about during the pandemic when they weren’t playing football,” he said. “We’re really trying to reach out to the young people. We want it to be more than just a catchphrase.”

Cuthbertson said that Friday Night Fire has given him and the students who attend a chance to get creative and try new things from dance contests and basketball tournaments to Black history month presentations. Renting the new building gives him the ability to put everything the ministry has been doing together under one roof, he said, calling it an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

He is currently using the building under a one-year lease. The building has been owned by Nebo Crossing Church in Marion since Grandview was unable to continue making payments on it in 2017. Cuthbertson is not sure if he will be able to stay there on a long-term basis, but he is committed to making the most of the opportunity he has been given.

“I don‘t know if we’ll ever own that building. I can’t say that because I don’t know, but what I do know is that we’re going to seize the opportunity,” he said.

The Rev. John Whisnant, pastor of the former Grandview Baptist Church, said he is glad to see the building being used again.

Rather than disbanding when they lost the building in 2017, Grandview regrouped, changing its name to “New Perspective Community Church” and meeting in the WCIS radio station less than a mile west of the building on NC 126. Whisnant said he and Cuthbertson have already been talking about how the two neighboring congregations can collaborate in the future.

“I talked to him Saturday and I told him I’m very glad somebody’s getting some use out of the building,” Whisnant said. “I know Doug very well and he’s trying to accomplish some good stuff for the community and we have a couple of things we’re looking at doing together. We’re looking forward to working with them.”

Honoring God Ministries meets for worship every Sunday from 9-10 a.m. and for Bible study every Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. Honoring God Ministries meets at 2942 NC 126 in Morganton.