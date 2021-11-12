 Skip to main content
Ministry sells holiday baked goods
Open Hearts Bakery, a ministry of St. Matthews United Methodist Church, is taking orders for the holidays.

The bakery’s holiday special is one pie, one large sweet bread and 12 sourdough rolls or a loaf of bread, all for $25. Orders must be placed by Sunday, Nov. 21, and may be picked up in the fellowship hall of the church at 201 Shady Rest Road in Morganton from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24.

Shoppers can connect with the bakery at the church fellowship hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays Nov. 5, 12 and 19 and Dec. 3, 10 and 17. Saturday shoppers can visit the bakery’s booth at the Foothills Farmers’ Market in Shelby from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those wanting to place an order must call in no later than Wednesday for Friday/Saturday pickup. Orders may be called in to 828-433-7437 (PIES). Confirmation calls from the bakery should be received within 24 hours.

Open Hearts Bakery also is a member of the Foothills Farm and Art, an online marketplace for local farmers and artisans. Online orders may be placed no later than midnight on Wednesdays for Friday pickup at St. Matthews UMC by visiting foothillsfarmandart.org or by contacting 828-430-0417.

