Ministry to hold holiday-themed conference

The Coach Tate Foundation, an Asheville-based Christian nonprofit, will hold a conference and “VIP Bruncheon” CoMMA from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday.
Designed to uplift and inspire people of faith, the all-day event billed as “The Historic Holiday Gathering” will feature award-winning speakers, musical and dramatic performances, a presentation reflecting on the history and legacy of Burke County and opportunities for networking and Christian fellowship. During the VIP Bruncheon, the foundation will introduce its latest project, Majestic Mountain Ministries.
When completed, Majestic Mountain Ministries will be a sports, arts and music education facility in Burke County that will provide students with educational opportunities that wouldn’t otherwise be available to them. Additionally, Coach Tate Foundation founder Phrantceena T. Halres envisions the center as a retreat center to support and strengthen families in the community and beyond. The unveiling of the vision for Majestic Mountain Ministries represents a homecoming for Halres, a Burke County native, allowing her to bring her nationwide ministry back to her hometown.
“We’ve come full circle now,” she said. “We plan, but God decides, and God has led us back home. It’s going to be a joyous time for all of us.”
The conference will begin at 11 a.m. with the VIP Bruncheon and community awards ceremony honoring community leaders and local, state and national government officials. During the Bruncheon, Halres will share her vision for the education and ministry center, which she said will be patterned after the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove in Asheville.
“We will have 15 different academies on the property,” she said. “It includes all of our sports, arts and music programs. It also includes agriculture, design and arts, security and several others.”
According to Halres, the foundation also is developing a partnership with Western Piedmont Community College on a drone and cyber-security program.
“We’ve found a new teaching model that helps kids graduate from high school through teaching kids in sports, arts and music,” Halres said. “It’s a new curriculum we’re bringing into the area to help more minority kids graduate high school.”
The opening ceremonies, guided by the Mistress of Ceremonies, Katris Wright, will begin at 2 p.m. and feature theatrical performances from several local and regional poets and performing artists. At 4 p.m., attendees will hear uplifting messages from 10 speakers, including Frances B. Tate of Valdese, Pastors Constantino and Maritza Cornejo of Iglesia Pentecostal Palabra Fe in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Jason Muhammad, founder and CEO of Asheville-based firm “JM Leadership Potential.” The conference will culminate with the keynote presentation from Halres around 6:30 p.m.
There will be a time for networking and Christian fellowship following the program at 7 p.m. The reception will feature musicians and other entertainers, including Mrs. Alberta Hall & Family, the Mt. Zion Choir and the Charlotte-based Abraham Staton Band. Halres views this opportunity to build connections as one of the most critical aspects of the day.
“Our work is to get away from the race-based politics and right or left and minister to all nations as human beings with a fundamental basic right to have a sound mind, body, soul and spirit,” she said. “We have the infrastructure to implement a solution where we can stop talking about tearing down Confederate statues and those types of things that continue to divide us and get a hold of our next generation leaders and show a better way of moving forward.”
The Coach Tate Foundation has brought people together, empowered young people and equipped families since its founding in 2010. It accomplishes this goal by providing the annual John Tate scholarship to a deserving young person who shows outstanding athletic ability, empathy and a passion for community service, as well as organizing Community Education in Sports, Arts and Music camps. These camps allow young people to develop their skills while working with NFL and college athletes and accomplished artists and musicians.
“The focus is ministry to all nations,” Halres said. “We’re going to focus on retreats, prayer, healing the family through fellowship and faith in the home first, and then out in the community. You’ve got to get it right in the home first.”
Halres believes a future Majestic Mountain Ministries campus in Burke County will allow her to take this work to the next level.
“Through my years of travel, I’ve learned that the fundamental challenges and successes that we see start with the family,” she said. “You can divide it up by church or religion, but we look at the human being.”
According to Halres, the foundation is in the process of purchasing the land for the new center, and this conference will be a critical step toward raising the financial and community support for its construction and future operation.
Tickets for the Historic Holiday Gathering are $20 and include the “Bruncheon” meal. Children under 12 may attend for free. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the CoMMA box office at 828-433-7469 or visit www.commaonline.org.