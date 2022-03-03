Ministry to hold open house on low-income properties project

A Morganton faith-based nonprofit is preparing to celebrate the grand opening of three new houses for low-income families.

On Saturday, March 12, Open Hearts Place will host an open house to show off three new homes the ministry has built to help low-income families take the first steps on the path to home ownership. The construction process took longer than expected, but the ministry’s executive director, Madelyn Russ, is finally ready to unveil the new houses to the community.

“The last 20% of building a house is a slow process,” she said. “It was just more tedious than I anticipated ... we’ve had a lot of people step up and either sent me people that I could pay to do the work, or do the little things to help make it happen.”

During the brief ceremony, Russ said the nonprofit will recognize several people who have been instrumental in getting Open Hearts Place off the ground and then open the homes for community members to walk through. After the open house, the three families chosen to be part of the program will begin the process of moving into the homes.