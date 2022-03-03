Ministry to hold open house on low-income properties project

A Morganton faith-based nonprofit is preparing to celebrate the grand opening of three new houses for low-income families.
On Saturday, March 12, Open Hearts Place will host an open house to show off three new homes the ministry has built to help low-income families take the first steps on the path to home ownership. The construction process took longer than expected, but the ministry’s executive director, Madelyn Russ, is finally ready to unveil the new houses to the community.
“The last 20% of building a house is a slow process,” she said. “It was just more tedious than I anticipated ... we’ve had a lot of people step up and either sent me people that I could pay to do the work, or do the little things to help make it happen.”
During the brief ceremony, Russ said the nonprofit will recognize several people who have been instrumental in getting Open Hearts Place off the ground and then open the homes for community members to walk through. After the open house, the three families chosen to be part of the program will begin the process of moving into the homes.
According to Russ, each family admitted into the program will occupy a home for up to three years. The rent will be income-based, with each family paying no more than 30% of their income toward rent. At the end of their time at Open Hearts Place, each family will be refunded 25% of the rent they paid to help them purchase their first home.
Russ said stable affordable housing is one of the biggest barriers many low-income families face on the road to financial stability. She also emphasized the importance of safe, stable hosing in the lives of children.
“Having a stable place to live is a critical step toward family stability, especially for children,” Russ said. “Children in an established neighborhood with a stable living environment do much better in school and pretty much every other aspect of their lives.”
She added that while there is a significant affordable housing shortage in Burke County right now, she is hopeful that the situation is beginning to improve.
“In Burke County and throughout the United States, affordable housing is tough right now,” Russ said. “But there are a lot of groups in Burke County working on housing and we’re all talking to each other, so I think, overall, things are happening. I really do believe that in the next three years we will see a difference in the housing shortage in Burke County.”
The three houses at Open Hearts Place are only one component of the organization’s comprehensive program to help families move toward home ownership. In addition to providing low-rent housing for the three working families, the program also offers case management. The program’s case manager will connect residents with existing resources in Burke County that can help them achieve goals in their personal finances, credit, education and other areas that will help them transition to home ownership.
Russ said that case manager Kenya Hemphill will be splitting her time between Open Hearts Place and Blue Ridge Community Action and has already begun working with the ministry’s residents.
According to Russ, the families are already going through the Circles Program at Blue Ridge Community Action. Once that is complete, residents will take part in a personal finance class offered by Operation Hope. After that, each family’s track will be a little bit different, tailored to their unique needs and goals.
“The purpose of this is to connect working, low-income families with children to existing resources in a stable, safe living environment,” she said.
Russ said that between the program’s reliance on existing agencies and resources and the rent collected from residents, she believes the program will be self-sufficient once the houses are paid for.
“We’re counting on being debt-free when we finish the homes,” Russ said. “We always need donations, but we feel like we’re going to be able to sustain the program at this level.”
The Open Hearts Place Open House will take place on Saturday, March 12 at 3 p.m. on the playground of Saint Matthews United Methodist Church next door to Open Hearts Place. Saint Matthews United Methodist Church is located at 201 Shady Rest Road in Morganton. For more information about or to support Open Hearts Place, contact Madelyn Russ at madelynruss@gmail.com or 828-430-0417.
Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com