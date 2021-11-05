Ministry's initiatives to support hungry, homeless

“I am grateful that BUCM is helping to lead the way to a new and better understanding of homelessness and a renewed compassion and love for each one of them in the name of Christ,” Bland said. “It is so easy to dismiss them and the problems that trouble them. Part of being a serious follower of Jesus Christ is asking him every day to open our eyes to see each of these persons in a whole new light.”

This November, BUCM continues to lead the way forward by promoting awareness, raising funds and collecting supplies to combat homelessness and food insecurity in Morganton and Burke County.

Holiday meal

and coat drivesDuring the entire month of November, the ministry will hold a holiday meal drive. The ministry encourages everyone to participate by bringing holiday-style foods such as green beans, potatoes, gravy, turkeys and hams to the mission center at 305B W. Union St. in Morganton. Anyone who cannot buy the food themselves is encouraged to donate $30 to BUCM to sponsor a family.

BUCM is also sponsoring a winter coat drive hosted by First Presbyterian Church of Morganton. Throughout the month of November, First Presbyterian will accept donations of new winter coats. BUCM will provide collection boxes for coats at its facility as well.