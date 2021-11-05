Ministry's initiatives to support hungry, homeless

Burke United Christian Ministries is prepared to observe National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week with a month of events and initiatives to raise awareness of and combat hunger and homelessness in Burke County.
Conventional wisdom may assume that only urban areas have significant homeless populations. However, according to BUCM Executive Director Alice Horton, this is not necessarily the case, as more than 15% of the nation’s homeless live in rural areas. She said rural homeless populations are widely thought to be significantly underestimated, making awareness even more critical in smaller communities such as Morganton.
“In Burke County, we have individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness differently than in urban areas such as Charlotte,” Horton said. “Homeless people in rural areas are often difficult to count, as they may be living in the woods, campgrounds, cars or farm buildings.”
At Monday’s Morganton City Council meeting Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson signed a proclamation declaring Nov. 13-21 as “Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week” in Morganton. The proclamation recognized BUCM and many other nonprofit agencies throughout Burke County that support and work with the community’s homeless and food insecure populations.
A faith-based nonprofit ministry started and funded by dozens of Burke County churches, BUCM has been on the front lines of Burke County’s battle against homelessness and food insecurity since its founding more than 45 years ago. The Rev. Dr. Tom Bland, senior minister of First Baptist Church of Morganton, a supporter of BUCM, said that Burke County is fortunate to have an organization that tangibly displays the love of Christ to people in need.
“I am grateful that BUCM is helping to lead the way to a new and better understanding of homelessness and a renewed compassion and love for each one of them in the name of Christ,” Bland said. “It is so easy to dismiss them and the problems that trouble them. Part of being a serious follower of Jesus Christ is asking him every day to open our eyes to see each of these persons in a whole new light.”
This November, BUCM continues to lead the way forward by promoting awareness, raising funds and collecting supplies to combat homelessness and food insecurity in Morganton and Burke County.
Holiday meal
and coat drivesDuring the entire month of November, the ministry will hold a holiday meal drive. The ministry encourages everyone to participate by bringing holiday-style foods such as green beans, potatoes, gravy, turkeys and hams to the mission center at 305B W. Union St. in Morganton. Anyone who cannot buy the food themselves is encouraged to donate $30 to BUCM to sponsor a family.
BUCM is also sponsoring a winter coat drive hosted by First Presbyterian Church of Morganton. Throughout the month of November, First Presbyterian will accept donations of new winter coats. BUCM will provide collection boxes for coats at its facility as well.
‘Us & Them’ documentaryIn collaboration with the Human Relations Council, plans are in the works to offer a public showing of the critically acclaimed 2015 documentary “Us & Them.” The film, shot over the course of a decade, follows the stories of four individuals struggling with homelessness, food insecurity and addiction, aiming to challenge people to rethink the ways they view homelessness, food insecurity and the people they pass on the street every day. A time and location have not yet been set for the showing, but updates will be posted on BUCM’s website and social media accounts.
BUCM mobile
food pantryThe BUCM mobile food pantry will visit the Little Guatemala coffee shop at 810 E. Union St. in Morganton from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in collaboration with the Morganton Department of Public Safety. The pantry provides food relief to people lacking transportation to the mission station on West Union Street.
1Burke GivesBUCM will participate in the Burke County United Way’s 1Burke Gives fundraising campaign on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Money raised through its participation in 1Burke Gives will help fund food ministries at BUCM, such as the soup kitchen, food pantry and mobile food pantry. Additionally, all donations made during the campaign will be matched, which means those gifts will have double the impact in the fight against hunger in Burke County.
Horton said BUCM is always in need of volunteers to help operate its ministries. Although BUCM does have several full-time staff members, she said the organization’s ministries could not continue to operate without its volunteers, especially during the busy holiday season. To volunteer, donate or for more information about BUCM or Hunger and Homelessness Awareness in Burke County, call 828-433-0875 or visit bucm.net.