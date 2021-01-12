Miss any local news last week? Here's a recap

Did you miss any local news last week? Get caught up with this week's recap.

A Connelly Springs woman spent more than two months making an elaborate diamond embroidery piece that was donated to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Regina Lafferty said it took somewhere between 100,000 and 125,000 beads to complete the project, and that she did it to show appreciation for officers.

Local resident Joey Lindsay got a piece of his family history back when two employees with the Johns River Waste Management Facility found his father’s American Legion service hat amongst the garbage at the landfill facility. The employees, Curtis Cook and Jimmy Wilson, turned the hat in to the Valdese American Legion Post 234, where it was determined that it belonged to former post commander Robert Lindsay, Joey’s father. He commanded the post during the 1980s. The hat will be put on display at the post.

Burke County saw a slight uptick in unemployment in November. There are multiple jobs available in Burke County, and job listings can be found at ncworks.gov.