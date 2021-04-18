'Miss Julia' author to give virtual presentation - Burke County Notebook

She researched 75 agencies at the public library and said, “This was in the late ‘90s before they would accept emails, so I sent letters to each one of the 10 (I found.)”

One of them responded positively and became the agent for “Miss Julia Speaks Her Mind,” the first book of the series, published in 1999.

Ross has a special love for public libraries.

She said, “I married very young, and we lived in Charleston while my husband was in med school. I can remember going to a library there in an old mansion on a city block in the heart of Charleston. That’s where my education started. I got interested in the Nazi era and read all the books I could find. Everywhere we’ve lived one of first things I’ve done is look for a library.”

What does she like to read?

Ross said, “I’ve always been a big reader, but have read less during this past year than any in my life. I’m into ‘The Roman Way’ by Edith Hamilton, which is old as the hills, but I’ve gotten more and more involved and entranced with the Roman Empire. Also, the rise of Christianity through monasteries and so on. I’m trying to keep up a little bit with Latin, and I do mean a little, to keep the brain going.”