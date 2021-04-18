'Miss Julia' author to give virtual presentation - Burke County Notebook

“Miss Julia,” the funny, outspoken yet perfectly genteel Southern lady, this year stars in her 22nd and last novel.
New York Times best-selling author Ann B. Ross will speak in an online presentation about the series and the final novel, “Miss Julia Happily Ever After,” at 6 p.m. on April 30.
In a recent phone interview, Ross spoke with me about Miss Julia, her writing life and COVID-19.
Ross said of her newest book, “There are a lot of weddings coming up, one set for New Orleans; a young neighbor becomes pregnant, and there’s a pest control owner who smells like Raid all the time. Miss Julia is also worried about losing Lillian.”
Lillian is Julia’s resourceful African American employee, a housekeeper who multi-tasks as protector and administrative assistant. She’s a perceptive and quick-thinking woman whose dialect is a throwback to a bygone era. Working for the fair-minded and generous Miss Julia, I’m sure she is well paid.
Ross added, “In the meantime, something is going on in town that has nothing to do with marriages, but everybody’s watching out for it. I had a good time writing it.”
About the books, Ross said, “I really kind of get lost in them. That helps with COVID; I can slip over to another world.”
A Georgia native, Ross settled in Hendersonville, North Carolina, with her physician husband, and they reared two boys and a girl. She has suffered difficult losses in the past decade. Her daughter died unexpectedly six years ago, and her husband moved to a memory care facility three years ago. Ross feels fortunate that both her sons live near her in Hendersonville.
When asked how COVID had changed her life, she said, “Oh, my goodness, I just realized I stayed in from April to April. ... I was never so well taken care of. My children grocery shopped, and they always brought a surprise. I have more candy, cookies and dip in this house than ever before.”
She’s had the vaccine, but still stays close to home.
“I didn’t have any book tours last year or this year, and that’s been part of my life, getting in that car and traveling 2-3,000 miles. I’m missing that more than anything.
“The publisher (normally) organized my appearance at half a dozen bookstores, arranged rental cars, escorts, hotel reservations. They do a wonderful job and that was my vacation every year.”
Ross was an accomplished author before the Miss Julia series, but her earlier novels got little attention, and she took a break from writing for 10 years.
When she returned to penning fiction with a character based on, as she says, “the strong-minded, straight-talking women” she’d known, Ross had to start anew finding a literary agent.
She researched 75 agencies at the public library and said, “This was in the late ‘90s before they would accept emails, so I sent letters to each one of the 10 (I found.)”
One of them responded positively and became the agent for “Miss Julia Speaks Her Mind,” the first book of the series, published in 1999.
Ross has a special love for public libraries.
She said, “I married very young, and we lived in Charleston while my husband was in med school. I can remember going to a library there in an old mansion on a city block in the heart of Charleston. That’s where my education started. I got interested in the Nazi era and read all the books I could find. Everywhere we’ve lived one of first things I’ve done is look for a library.”
What does she like to read?
Ross said, “I’ve always been a big reader, but have read less during this past year than any in my life. I’m into ‘The Roman Way’ by Edith Hamilton, which is old as the hills, but I’ve gotten more and more involved and entranced with the Roman Empire. Also, the rise of Christianity through monasteries and so on. I’m trying to keep up a little bit with Latin, and I do mean a little, to keep the brain going.”
A central theme in the books is Miss Julia’s connection to her Presbyterian faith, which often clashes with her pastor’s version of Christian living. The author joined the Presbyterian Church when she married and has since become an Episcopalian.
Ross is known for striking a balance between lightheartedness and serious issues such as infidelity, religion and gender identity. She has a rare ability to convey the humor in the human condition.
About the difficulty of comedy writing, Ross said, “I enjoy it. It kind of comes out naturally.”
Burke County Public Library will sponsor the free event, which is open to all. To tune in to the presentation, call Danielle Townsend, adult services coordinator, at the library at 828-764-9269 to register. For more information on Ann B. Ross, visit missjulia.com.
Gwen Veazey is a member of the Morganton Writers’ Group.