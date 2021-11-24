Missing hunter from Morganton found by rescuers

BOLTON, N.C. — A man from Morganton who went missing while hunting in eastern North Carolina was found by rescuers Tuesday.

Michael Edward Abernathy, 56, of Morganton, was on vacation with his family in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, when he decided to go hunting in the Juniper Creek Game Land tract in Green Swamp, an area in Columbus and Brusnwick counties in North Carolina, according to information from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. He had carefully researched nearby game lands before deciding on a hunting location, the post said.

While he was hunting, Abernathy got lost and was unable to find his way out of the woods, the sheriff’s office said.

His family tried to call him when he didn’t return on time but couldn’t reach him on his cellphone. They went to the hunting area and found his vehicle.

His cellphone, heavy coat, gloves and lunch box all were inside the vehicle. Abernathy’s family called 911 around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, the sheriff’s office said.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office along with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Wildlife Resources commission and Columbus County Emergency Management started searching for Abernathy.