Last September, I learned that Burke County Chamber of Commerce was joining the biannual statewide roadside litter removal of the North Carolina Department of Transportation on Sept. 19-24. To encourage participation by local residents in their inaugural event, the Chamber was offering three cash prizes to teams that collected the most litter.

The last day of the contest was the same day as Mission Morganton, the annual multi-church effort to participate in a variety of local missions. My team was City Cleanup, not the most popular of Mission Morganton’s many projects. Our crew usually consists mainly of my relatives, walking friends and members of my church who feel sorry for me. Over the years, we’ve had excellent volunteers from other churches, some of them people who’d forgotten to sign up for another project ahead of time. Few became regulars.

If the Litter Sweep lasted all week, would all the litter be gone by Saturday? Would our volunteers find nothing to do and never join us again?

Almost immediately, I recognized this as crazy thinking. The goals of our team were to help make our town more inviting and welcoming, to motivate others to clean up after themselves, to encourage recycling and to help people with other missions do their jobs more efficiently. Why wouldn’t we want all the help we could get? Besides, any time you pick up trash, you find more the next day.

In fact, why not enter the contest? If we won, we could donate our money to Burke United Christian Ministries. That might increase our numbers.

I went on the designated Saturday to city hall to find out more. In the lobby, a group of well-prepared and smiling people offered informational pamphlets, litter-cleaning supplies and tasty snacks from table-cloth-covered tables. Even after I confessed I had more questions than commitment, everyone working gave me one of the warmest welcomes of my life.

“Of course, it will work,” Jenna Cole, communications and events specialist of the Burke County Chamber of Commerce and leader of the project, told me. She further assured me I could back out if Mission Morganton didn’t approve.

Cole, who graduated from Western Piedmont Community College in 2017, has worked at the Chamber for about a year.

“We care about our community and take pride in it,” she said. “And we have a litter problem.”

Cole has “a passion for all things environmental,” she said. She believes in limiting single-use plastic and finding sustainable swaps for any single-use items. She has begun composting.

And she believes what the Chamber’s website says: “Litter throughout a community can impact quality of life, safety, and has environmental consequences …” The Litter Sweep is “a great opportunity for families, boy and girl clubs, church groups and more to help improve the cleanliness of the community!”

“After interviewing Jenna for her position, I left thinking, ‘I’ve got the perfect person to plan for our Litter Sweep,’” Tonia Stephenson, Chamber president and CEO, later told me.

I was impressed by everyone and the project, but reading the rules, I wondered if my somewhat loosely run City Cleanup team could follow them. Paperwork and organization are not my strongest suits.

After getting a green light from the Mission Morganton committee, I kept finding new questions and problems, but no matter how many calls, emails and personal visits to the Chamber I made, Cole always greeted me with enthusiasm and confidence.

She also provided our team with gloves, trash grabbers, snacks and reversible bags for trash with the blue side for recyclables.

The morning of Mission Morganton, I was delighted to find someone who’d never been on our team had both signed up and showed up. I’d failed to get her permission slip signed ahead of time, however, so I called Jenna, who suggested I take a photo of her signature and text it to her right away.

Angie Scott, a yoga teacher who sells organic skincare and plant-based medicine on her website and whose two daughters had a soccer game that morning, became my amazing partner. She was flexible enough to get trash I couldn’t reach or lift. She was fun to talk with. And she was enthusiastic.

She loved this project! She did it on her own with her girls in their neighborhood. As we walked through downtown, stopping for trash, she talked about her interest in fighting litter. She suggested expanding city cleanup to once a month.

Elsewhere, my team of nine official Litter Sweepers and three unofficial (whose litter didn’t count because they were too young) collected more trash than I’d expected, and the trunk of my car wasn’t big enough. My across-the-street neighbor offered to drive her tiny truck to take the bulk of our legitimate bags to one of the collection centers on N.C. 126.

At the party the Chamber held afterward, we learned that out of 12 teams, a single man had won the top prize. But our team tied for second place. We received a $250 check for BUCM.

The second Litter Sweep, slated for this April 19-24, again will offer three prizes.

Angie Scott has agreed to join me next month. A soup kitchen volunteer, she was thrilled to enter the contest, again for BUCM.

We’d love you to join us. But we’d also love for you to sign on your own team and challenge us.

Don’t worry about the paperwork — if I can do it, anyone can. Don’t worry about not finding enough trash. You will. Don’t stress about the regulations. You’ll get plenty of help and support.