Morganton First Baptist Church, Food Lion and Burke United Christian Ministries are collaborating to host a mobile food pantry on Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon or until supplies last.

This is a drive-through distribution. Cars should enter the east parking lot, which is on the right side of BUCM. People should remain in their car and wait for someone to come and complete a registration, then food will be delivered to the car.