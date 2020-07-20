Mobile home destroyed in Sunday blaze

Fire destroyed a mobile home on Bethel Road on Sunday morning.
A structure fire was reported at 1705 Bethel Road, Lot 43, at around 10:20 a.m., said Fire Inspector Robert Bishop. No one was injured in the fire, and the cause still is under investigation.
Burke County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Greene was the first responder to the scene and saw black smoke coming from the back of the mobile home.
He said he spoke to a woman who was standing outside of the mobile home crying and she reported that no one else was inside and that all of her dogs had survived.
While he was talking to the woman, he said flames started to come through the roof, along with embers and debris. Some of the debris was starting to land on a neighbor’s home and the roof was starting to smoke, Greene said.
“I asked the neighbor if she had a water hose, and she told me that it was on the corner closest to the burning trailer,” Greene said. “I had to go in between the burning trailer and the neighbor’s trailer to get to her water spigot. The spigot had two or three splitters and several hoses that seemed to go everywhere.”
Greene said while he was trying to figure out which hose to use, a neighbor ran up to help figure out which valve and hose to use.
“It was extremely hot where we were and we couldn’t get away from the heat,” Greene said. “We were about 20 feet from a working structure fire.”
Greene and the neighbor, who was wearing an “I can’t breathe” shirt, kept spraying water on the neighboring house until the responding fire departments could get the fire under control.
“I felt relieved when I saw someone coming to help me,” Greene said. “There were several people standing around, but this man saw that I needed help and he came without hesitation.”
“I can’t breathe” is a phrase that has become a slogan for police brutality protests after the May 25 killing of George Floyd by officers in Minneapolis.
“It didn’t matter if our views on current events differed,” Greene said of what happened Sunday. “What mattered is that in spite of our differences, we worked together to help someone in need.”
Community support is something the sheriff’s office said it has seen despite nationwide unrest and divisiveness.
Sheriff Steve Whisenant shared with The News Herald an email he sent in June to Burke County Sheriff’s Office staff members to remind them of the support the community has demonstrated.
In the email, Whisenant mentioned many of the actions officers have taken that have received community support: shutting down a drug house, helping an older couple who ran out of gas on the interstate, assisting with a T-ball T-shirt pickup, helping an 80-year-old man reload sheets of metal into his vehicle, traffic control for a church to move a carport and jail staff members stepping up for extra shifts to meet staffing challenges.
Whisenant said community members routinely share their support for BCSO and other law enforcement agencies.
“In the midst of a pandemic and the national unrest, you, Burke County Sheriff’s Office staff, can be assured our Office has the respect, support and appreciation of the vast majority of the people we serve,” Whisenant said in the email.
Triple Community, Salem, Drexel and Enola fire departments all responded along with Burke County REACT, Burke County EMS, BCSO and the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office. The American Red Cross is assisting the occupant.
