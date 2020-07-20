Mobile home destroyed in Sunday blaze

Fire destroyed a mobile home on Bethel Road on Sunday morning.

A structure fire was reported at 1705 Bethel Road, Lot 43, at around 10:20 a.m., said Fire Inspector Robert Bishop. No one was injured in the fire, and the cause still is under investigation.

Burke County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Greene was the first responder to the scene and saw black smoke coming from the back of the mobile home.

He said he spoke to a woman who was standing outside of the mobile home crying and she reported that no one else was inside and that all of her dogs had survived.

While he was talking to the woman, he said flames started to come through the roof, along with embers and debris. Some of the debris was starting to land on a neighbor’s home and the roof was starting to smoke, Greene said.

“I asked the neighbor if she had a water hose, and she told me that it was on the corner closest to the burning trailer,” Greene said. “I had to go in between the burning trailer and the neighbor’s trailer to get to her water spigot. The spigot had two or three splitters and several hoses that seemed to go everywhere.”

Greene said while he was trying to figure out which hose to use, a neighbor ran up to help figure out which valve and hose to use.