Mobile home fire contained to one room, firefighter says

A fire in a mobile home was quickly contained in Chesterfield on Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters and deputies responded to a mobile home fire on Tuesday around 4 p.m. at 2306 Putnam St. Lot 7 in Morganton, said Capt. T.J. Robinson with Chesterfield Fire and Rescue.
Robinson said there were no injuries and that the fire was quickly contained to one room in the home.
Burke County Sherriff’s Office, Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office and Burke County EMS all responded along with Chesterfield, Oak Hill and Triple Community fire departments.
More information will be published as soon as it becomes available.
