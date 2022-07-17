Modified state budget brings more money to Burke

The modified state budget that Gov. Roy Cooper signed on Monday includes more money for Burke County and some of its local governments and institutions.

NC House Bill 103 tweaks the two-year budget of 2021.

The local governments who will receive funds from the state for water and sewer infrastructure projects are:

Burke County — $1,118,247

City of Morganton — $1,118,247

Town of Long View — $250,000

The modified budget also allocates $36,243,000 in the Local Project Reserve in nonrecurring funds for grants to local governments and public entities for public purposes. Of that $36.2 million, Burke County will receive $1 million that it can use for whatever it chooses.

Faculty and non-faculty staff of the state’s community colleges, including Western Piedmont Community College, will receive an across-the-board salary increase of 3.5%, as will employees of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, which has a location now in Morganton.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services will receive $3,675,000 to repair and renovate the Avery Building on the Broughton Hospital campus. The department can use up to $365,000 of the funds for equipment.

Similarly, the modification bill of the 2021-22 budget included $2 million to the NC Department of Public Instruction to repair and renovate the historic Superintendent’s House on the campus of the North Carolina School for the Deaf in Morganton. The renovation of the house will preserve and enhance the structure and site for the preservation and display of artifacts and exhibits related to the history of the school and other historic structures in the area, and for use as a multipurpose venue, the modified bill said.

The 2021-22 budget that Cooper signed in December was amended to include $1.1 million for the Department of Public Instruction to repair and renovate the chapel on the campus of the North Carolina School for the Deaf.

Other local items amended in the 2021-22 state budget include:

The funds for East Burke Christian Ministries for $25,000 also can be used for equipment.

The funds for Western Piedmont Council of Governments for $4.5 million also can be used for capital improvement projects currently underway.

The grant for $15,000 that was originally earmarked for the Burke County Veterans Memorial will instead go to the city of Morganton to development a trail near the Catawba River.

The modified two-year budget also includes money in the Administrative Office of the Courts budget to hire deputy or assistant clerks. The 25th judicial branch, which is made up of Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties, is allotted one new deputy or assistant clerk.

The judicial district also was allotted one District Court coordinator position.

In addition, the modified budget allocates funds for grants for EMS units and volunteer fire departments.