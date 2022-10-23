Molded Fiber Glass gets grant to expand, add more jobs

Molded Fiberglass is expanding in Morganton and plans to add new jobs.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s Office and the North Carolina Department of Commerce announced Thursday a $200,000 Building Reuse grant to support the growth of Molded Fiber Glass Co., according to a release from Burke Development Inc. BDI has been using the code name Project Vette when discussing the expansion.

Molded Fiber Glass (MFG) is a premier producer of fiberglass reinforced plastic parts through compression molding for the heavy trucks, automotive and bath industries, BDI said.

The company will use the grant to add 10,283 square feet to its current building in Morganton, according to Cooper’s office.

Part of the terms of the grant is that it leads to the company creating new jobs, according to BDI. The company plans to add 30 new jobs by the end of 2023. It currently employs approximately 320 temporary and permanent full-time employees, said BDI. The new jobs are projected to pay, on average, $41,000 per year, which is higher than the county average, according to the economic development organization.

“We are very excited Molded Fiber Glass Co. is expanding their operations in our community,” said Scott Mulwee, chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners. “Burke County is committed to creating opportunities for everyone. We welcome this project as they take steps toward achieving our shared goals for the community.”

The grant, which the city of Morganton applied for, requires a 5% local match ($10,000) that will be split between Burke County and Morganton.

In addition to creating new jobs, the project is expected to create approximately $7 million in new capital investment, according to BDI.

“Not only are the new jobs important but solidifying existing jobs was key to this project,” said Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson. “We are grateful for the hard work of all the partners in this project, striving to keep our county competitive.”

MFG is expanding its facility to increase capacities and take on new projects in the automotive industry. The new space will allow for a new manufacturing line to be placed within the current facility and manufacture molded products, BDI said.

MFG is a vendor for GM, Freightliner, American Standard and Hummer. General Motors is requiring new housing for high compression molding presses, that includes a single 1,100-ton press and a single 600-ton press, BDI said.

MFG has been in operation since 1993 in Burke County and has steadily grown over the past 30 years.

“Helping our existing industries grow is at the core of our efforts,” said Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc. “We love the creativity of MFG and appreciate their efforts to diversify and grow in Burke County.”

Burke Development Inc. thanked all its partners for their efforts on the project, including N.C. Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, city of Morganton, Burke County, Western Piedmont Community College and the Western Piedmont Council of Governments. It also recognized the continued support of local legislative representatives N.C. House Rep. Hugh Blackwell and Sen. Warren Daniel.

Burke Development Inc. is a nonprofit organization supported by private and public funding that is charged with accelerating economic growth in Burke County. BDI works with industry leaders, site selection consultants, government agencies and other entities to facilitate expansion strategies for existing businesses and recruit target industries to Burke County.

For more information about BDI, visit www.BurkeDevInc.com.