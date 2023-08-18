The Burke Women’s Fund (BWF) will host its annual celebration on Sept. 12 at the Morganton Community House, located at 120 N. King St.

This year’s program will feature Molly Grantham, the evening news anchor at WBTV News and four-time Emmy award-winning journalist. She has been named “TV News Reporter of the Year” and “Charlottean of the Year.” Grantham’s Tedx Talk, “The Real We Are,” broke through stereotypes about women and image. She is the author of two books, Small Victories and The Juggle Is Real, both of which sold out on Amazon in their first week.

Grantham will be doing a book signing from 11:30 a.m. to noon. You can order her books at Adventure Bound; pick up a copy of the books at Thornwell Books; or purchase a book at the event from Grantham. The luncheon will start at noon and conclude by 1 p.m.

Founded in 2009, BWF operates under the auspices of the Community Foundation of Burke County (CFBC). BWF membership is comprised of Burke County residents and natives who believe in the power of collective giving to improve the lives of women and families in our community. Members donate $365 a year with $300 of that amount going to grants, $35 to the Burke Women’s Fund Endowment and $30 to operations.

Since 2009, BWF has awarded $378,623 in grants and has increased its endowment to over $175,000. Allison Pryor, steering committee chair, said, “We have been privileged to assist in meeting the needs of women and their families because of the generosity of our donors, members and sponsor UNC Health Blue Ridge.”

The annual celebration is open to the public and admission will be $15 per person, payable at the door by check or cash. Lunch will be served. Reservations are required and those interested in attending are asked to respond by Sept. 5 by calling the CFBC office at 828-437-7105.