Monster truck rally to thunder in Antioch community

The Antioch community will be rumbling Saturday when a monster truck rally rolls into town.

HorsePower Park will be hosting an Outlaw Monster Truck Drags event on Saturday with gates opening at 9 a.m. for those participating in open ride or camping and at 3 p.m. for general admission.

HorsePower Park is a local stadium, arena and sports venue located at 2500 Race Track St. in Morganton. The park allows visitors to ride dirt trails with their ATV’s, dirt bike and other off-road machines. Visitors may also camp in an RV or a tent onsite.

Kaila Savage, owner of HorsePower Park, is excited for the event and encourages the community to come out to the park.

“Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids,” Savage said. “That includes general admission to the event and the Thunder Alley Pit Party … The ride truck is a separate $10 charge ... At the pit party, you get to meet the drivers and check out the trucks. There will be five monster trucks, five pro-mud monster trucks, which are basically like mega-trucks, but with 48-inch tires. We also have two mini-monster trucks coming.”

Concessions will be available at the event to purchase. HorsePower Park also will be open for people to participate in regular amenities of the park such as camping and open-ride.