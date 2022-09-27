 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured special report top story
Col. Alexander Erwin chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and Historic Burke Foundation
Revolutionary remembrance

Monument dedication, living history event to mark anniversary of patriot crossing

A local organization is making sure the historical record of the part Morganton played in the Revolutionary War is set in stone.

Members of the Col. Alexander Erwin chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution have long desired to place a permanent marker at Greenlee Ford, where patriot militia known as “Overmountain Men” crossed the Catawba River on their way to a key Revolutionary War battle on Oct. 1, 1780, according to Robert Patton, SAR chapter president. The patriots, who had traveled east from “over the mountain,” had stopped at Charles McDowell’s house at the Quaker Meadows plantation in Morganton before making the crossing at the ford, located along what is now the Morganton greenway near where Judge’s restaurant once was.

The patriot militia then made their way to Kings Mountain, where they prevailed against British forces under the command of Maj. Patrick Ferguson in a fight that is believed to have turned the tide of the war in America’s favor. Local history groups present an annual commemoration of the crossing each year.

Patton said members of his SAR chapter donated money and raised funds for a memorial monument to be placed on the Morganton greenway near the site of the crossing. They raised about $6,500. The chapter also received a $500 contribution from the state SAR organization and a $4,000 grant from the George Washington Endowment Fund of the national SAR organization, which is specifically earmarked for funding Revolutionary War memorials and monuments.

Chapter members used the funds to purchase a 5-ton stone from Quality Stone in Marion. The stone will eventually have a bronze plaque mounted on it that provides information about the crossing and lists the names of militia members who perished at the Battle of Kings Mountain.

The group contracted with Roy Mueller of Crane and Rigging of Swannanoa and Carl Harrell of Quality Stone to have the stone placed on the greenway Aug. 17, in partnership with the city of Morganton. Michael Berley, project manager with the city, was onsite to supervise the installation. Several smaller stones have been placed around the larger memorial marker stone. Patton said all of the stones came from a tributary of the Catawba River.

Robert Patton, president of the Col. Alexander Erwin chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, discusses the part Morganton played in the Revolutionary War while workers install a memorial marker on the Morganton greenway that will help preserve that history.

The SAR chapter will officially unveil the memorial marker at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, on the Morganton greenway as part of the 242nd anniversary celebration of the crossing. The dedication, which is open to the community, will include presentations, the placing of memorial wreaths and a “Mourning at Arms” ceremony conducted by the Sons of the American Revolution, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Overmountain Victory Trail Association.

Speakers will include:

  • Diana Bramble, superintendent of the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail and the Kings Mountain and Cowpens National Military Battlefields
  • David Doan, president of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association
  • William Brown, former Morganton SAR chapter president
  • Ed Phillips, CEO of the Burke County Tourism Development Authority
  • Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson
  • Linda Lindsey, president of the Historic Burke Foundation
  • Janie Matthews, regent of the Quaker Meadows chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution

Patton noted that Thompson has invited N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper to attend the dedication, but the governor’s office had not confirmed his appearance by press time.

Normally, a celebration of this historical event would include a recreation of the river crossing by the OVTA reenactors, but a safety issue with the flow of the river this year will prevent them from entering the water. They plan to fire a ceremonial volley with their muskets from the bank of the river.

“This is part of the legacy we have in Morganton with Charles McDowell at his house, where all those men gathered,” Patton said. “One thousand, three hundred and ninety of them crossed here. This history is one of the most important facets of what occurred here before Morganton really, completely existed.”

GALLERY: Revolutionary War memorial marker installation

Following the monument dedication, the Historic Burke Foundation will continue to celebrate the anniversary of the crossing with a “Life on the Homefront” living history event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the historic Capt. Charles McDowell house at 119 St. Mary’s Church Road in Morganton, according to Linda Lindsey, HBF president. The free event is open to the public.

The historic home, built in 1812, is near the site where the patriots gathered in 1780 on their way to Kings Mountain.

“The afternoon will offer more than 20 interactive stations for adults and children in the house, the restoration kitchen and on the grounds,” Lindsey said. “The focus will be on life on the Burke County frontier in the days leading up to the battle at Kings Mountain.”

The event will include demonstrations of green woodworking, fire-starting with steel and flint, dyeing cloth, spinning, knitting and lacemaking. There will be discussions about animals used for food, meal preparation, wearing and tending clothes without zippers or Velcro and housekeeping without plastics. Reenactors will share information about powder horns, long rifles, haversacks packed for a week’s travel on horseback, and musket firing. HBF will offer Colonial-era games and music for kids, as well as a scavenger hunt.

Local resident Rebecca Heacock will present a first-person dramatization of her ancestor, Grace Greenlee McDowell, wife of Col. Charles McDowell and mother of the Charles McDowell who lived in the house where the event is taking place. Heacock is a fifth great-granddaughter of Grace and Charles and an HBF board member.

Bramble and members of the OVTA will be special guests at the event. The OVTA members will be on their annual march Sept. 23 to Oct. 7 from Abingdon, Virginia, to Kings Mountain to celebrate the “long shot” victory of the Overmountain Men in the Battle of Kings Mountain.

“Some of these annual marchers will tell the story of the Overmountain Men throughout the afternoon,” Lindsey said.

In addition, HBF members will share information about plans for the log structure behind the visitors’ center. Select items from the Historic Burke Foundation gift shop will be available for purchase.

“The entire afternoon will be interactive, so questions and conversation will be welcome,” Lindsey said.

To learn more about the celebration, visit historicburke.org or the “Historic Burke Foundation” Facebook page.

Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.

Turning the tide: Events that led to famous battle

The Historic Burke Foundation, along with historians across the country, notes that the Battle of Kings Mountain in 1780 turned the tide of the Revolutionary War in America’s favor.

“We signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776, and in 1780, we were still fighting the British on our soil,” said Linda Lindsey, president of the Historic Burke Foundation. “The war between Gen. Washington and Lord Cornwallis from England had come to a stalemate in the Hudson River Valley, so he (Cornwallis) decided he was going to go to Charlestowne (present-day Charleston, South Carolina), which was the largest city in the south, and he thought he could march inland and defeat the South Carolina militia and then move north and defeat Washington from the south.”

With the British having invaded the two Carolinas and threatening to “lay waste the land” of anyone who would not serve the Crown, frontiersmen, farmers, hunters, trappers and tradesmen in the mountain and piedmont regions of the Carolinas, Virginia and what is now Tennessee decided to find British Maj. Patrick Ferguson and his Tory troops and defeat him before he could do further damage.

“By the spring of 1780, the British were plundering Burke County farms and homesteads,” Lindsey said. “They were stealing pigs and chickens and looking for grain. There was a bit of a civil war, because you had brother fighting against brother. Some people supported the Crown, and some wanted independence. But everyday people decided, ‘We’re not going to wait for him (Ferguson) to come to us – we’re going to go to him.”

Some on horseback, some walking, some barefoot, they came from Abingdon, Virginia, the Watauga Valley and Nolichucky region of what is now Tennessee, from western and piedmont North Carolina, including areas from current-day Avery County to current-day Forsyth County. Those from north and west of Burke County crossed Roan Mountain in “shoe-deep snow, took Yellow Mountain Road across Yellow Mountain Gap, the highest point that patriot troops crossed during the American Revolution, and gathered at Quaker Meadows near the Catawba River in Burke County on Sept. 30, 1780. The leaders of the various groups met under the Council Oak to make their plans.

“They picked up recruits as they came, but these were not trained militia,” Lindsey said. “These were ordinary people. They had to decide what to do going forward, because all of the sudden, they were a big group of seven different militias with seven different leaders.”

At Quaker Meadows, the men were greeted, welcomed, and hosted by Charles McDowell, then the ranking officer in the Burke Militia. A wealthy man, McDowell ordered some of his cattle slaughtered to feed the men, who numbered more than 1,400, and Mrs. McDowell called for the removal of the top boards in fences around their extensive lands to use to build fires to cook the beef.

“The McDowells were the only people in Burke County who could feed that many men and horses,” Lindsey said. “Mr. McDowell was hiding his cattle up in Avery County, to keep them away from the Tories, who were plundering the farms.”

On Oct. 1, 1780, with full bellies and a night’s rest, the men rode their horses or walked along the banks of the Catawba River to Greenlee Ford, site of present-day Freedom High School. There they crossed the river, following Silver Creek and turning south. One week later to the day, on Oct. 7, they found British Major Patrick Ferguson and his Tory troops camped on top of Kings Mountain in South Carolina.

“They (the American militiamen) were outnumbered,” Lindsey said. “They didn’t have anything as good as the Tories did. They were tired and hungry after two or three weeks of sleeping out in the open and trying to get whatever food they could. They took the 900 most able men they had, left the rest at Cowpens, South Carolina, and they stormed up the mountain like the Cherokee do.”

In an hour and five minutes, this unlikely group of volunteers killed Ferguson and defeated the British in a battle that opened the way for the eventual Patriot victory at Yorktown.

“It’s a story of the quintessential American spirit that says, ‘We’re going to come together and do something for the common good,’” Lindsey said.

The route these men took from Virginia and North Carolina to South Carolina is now known as the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail and the trail is a National Park.

