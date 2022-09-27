Monument dedication, living history event to mark anniversary of patriot crossing

A local organization is making sure the historical record of the part Morganton played in the Revolutionary War is set in stone.

Members of the Col. Alexander Erwin chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution have long desired to place a permanent marker at Greenlee Ford, where patriot militia known as “Overmountain Men” crossed the Catawba River on their way to a key Revolutionary War battle on Oct. 1, 1780, according to Robert Patton, SAR chapter president. The patriots, who had traveled east from “over the mountain,” had stopped at Charles McDowell’s house at the Quaker Meadows plantation in Morganton before making the crossing at the ford, located along what is now the Morganton greenway near where Judge’s restaurant once was.

The patriot militia then made their way to Kings Mountain, where they prevailed against British forces under the command of Maj. Patrick Ferguson in a fight that is believed to have turned the tide of the war in America’s favor. Local history groups present an annual commemoration of the crossing each year.

Patton said members of his SAR chapter donated money and raised funds for a memorial monument to be placed on the Morganton greenway near the site of the crossing. They raised about $6,500. The chapter also received a $500 contribution from the state SAR organization and a $4,000 grant from the George Washington Endowment Fund of the national SAR organization, which is specifically earmarked for funding Revolutionary War memorials and monuments.

Chapter members used the funds to purchase a 5-ton stone from Quality Stone in Marion. The stone will eventually have a bronze plaque mounted on it that provides information about the crossing and lists the names of militia members who perished at the Battle of Kings Mountain.

The group contracted with Roy Mueller of Crane and Rigging of Swannanoa and Carl Harrell of Quality Stone to have the stone placed on the greenway Aug. 17, in partnership with the city of Morganton. Michael Berley, project manager with the city, was onsite to supervise the installation. Several smaller stones have been placed around the larger memorial marker stone. Patton said all of the stones came from a tributary of the Catawba River.

The SAR chapter will officially unveil the memorial marker at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, on the Morganton greenway as part of the 242nd anniversary celebration of the crossing. The dedication, which is open to the community, will include presentations, the placing of memorial wreaths and a “Mourning at Arms” ceremony conducted by the Sons of the American Revolution, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Overmountain Victory Trail Association.

Speakers will include:

Diana Bramble, superintendent of the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail and the Kings Mountain and Cowpens National Military Battlefields

David Doan, president of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association

William Brown, former Morganton SAR chapter president

Ed Phillips, CEO of the Burke County Tourism Development Authority

Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson

Linda Lindsey, president of the Historic Burke Foundation

Janie Matthews, regent of the Quaker Meadows chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution

Patton noted that Thompson has invited N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper to attend the dedication, but the governor’s office had not confirmed his appearance by press time.

Normally, a celebration of this historical event would include a recreation of the river crossing by the OVTA reenactors, but a safety issue with the flow of the river this year will prevent them from entering the water. They plan to fire a ceremonial volley with their muskets from the bank of the river.

“This is part of the legacy we have in Morganton with Charles McDowell at his house, where all those men gathered,” Patton said. “One thousand, three hundred and ninety of them crossed here. This history is one of the most important facets of what occurred here before Morganton really, completely existed.”

Following the monument dedication, the Historic Burke Foundation will continue to celebrate the anniversary of the crossing with a “Life on the Homefront” living history event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the historic Capt. Charles McDowell house at 119 St. Mary’s Church Road in Morganton, according to Linda Lindsey, HBF president. The free event is open to the public.

The historic home, built in 1812, is near the site where the patriots gathered in 1780 on their way to Kings Mountain.

“The afternoon will offer more than 20 interactive stations for adults and children in the house, the restoration kitchen and on the grounds,” Lindsey said. “The focus will be on life on the Burke County frontier in the days leading up to the battle at Kings Mountain.”

The event will include demonstrations of green woodworking, fire-starting with steel and flint, dyeing cloth, spinning, knitting and lacemaking. There will be discussions about animals used for food, meal preparation, wearing and tending clothes without zippers or Velcro and housekeeping without plastics. Reenactors will share information about powder horns, long rifles, haversacks packed for a week’s travel on horseback, and musket firing. HBF will offer Colonial-era games and music for kids, as well as a scavenger hunt.

Local resident Rebecca Heacock will present a first-person dramatization of her ancestor, Grace Greenlee McDowell, wife of Col. Charles McDowell and mother of the Charles McDowell who lived in the house where the event is taking place. Heacock is a fifth great-granddaughter of Grace and Charles and an HBF board member.

Bramble and members of the OVTA will be special guests at the event. The OVTA members will be on their annual march Sept. 23 to Oct. 7 from Abingdon, Virginia, to Kings Mountain to celebrate the “long shot” victory of the Overmountain Men in the Battle of Kings Mountain.

“Some of these annual marchers will tell the story of the Overmountain Men throughout the afternoon,” Lindsey said.

In addition, HBF members will share information about plans for the log structure behind the visitors’ center. Select items from the Historic Burke Foundation gift shop will be available for purchase.

“The entire afternoon will be interactive, so questions and conversation will be welcome,” Lindsey said.

To learn more about the celebration, visit historicburke.org or the “Historic Burke Foundation” Facebook page.