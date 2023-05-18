From sultry R&B to bossa bops, jazz lines to rap rhymes, Mood Ring captures, reflects and radiates a full spectrum of sounds and emotions and they’ll bring that energy to downtown on Friday night during TGIF.

Providing fresh takes on old favorites is the driving ethos behind bandleader Cynthia McDermott’s development of this classy, sassy blend. Their diverse musical offerings include many radio hits from the ’90s/2000s as well as classic R&B, soul, and vintage jazz, and an ever-increasing range of styles from Brazil, France and, most recently, Cuba.

Come kick back under the summer stars on the newly designed courthouse square for the free 2023 concerts held every Friday evening in May, June and July (except July 7) from 6-10 p.m.

Food and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7 p.m., with this week’s vendors including Handy’s Kettle Corn, Sunset Slush, Paradise Subs, Road Grill, BBQ Anywhere and Moondog Pizza.

Bring chairs and picnic blankets and get comfortable while you let this high energy band entertain you. The event will be held rain or shine.

TGIF Sponsors, who make these incredible free events possible, include the city of Morganton Electric, UNC Health Blue Ridge, Case Farms, Downtown Development Association, CoMPAS X-Stream, Morganton Eye Physicians, United Beverage, CJ & Jess Real Estate, Alray Tire of Morganton, KICKS, The News Herald and Pepsi.