Get ready to jam Friday night when a Hickory-based band takes the stage in downtown Morganton.

Moose & Friends will play Friday night on the old courthouse square in downtown Morganton for the summer's TGIF series.

The band was formed in 2012 as a power trio of Andrew Moose, Kevin Plant and Marty White in Hickory, NC. The trio has exponentially expanded in recent years by adding a revolving group of players from all over North Carolina.

Moose & Friends play a collection of original songs written by all members that have influences in jam, jazz, and newgrass. Moose & Friends over the course of its history has played iconic venues and festivals and has shared the stage with regional and national acts.

Come join us under the summer stars on the newly designed courthouse square for the free 2023 concerts held every Friday through July (except July 7) from 6-10 p.m. Food and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7 p.m.

Bring your chairs and or picnic blankets and make yourselves comfortable while you let this high energy band entertain you. The events are rain or shine.

