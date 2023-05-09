It’s no secret there are residents in Burke County who don’t have access to broadband internet.

It’s also no secret that much of our world relies on technology and the internet as much as it does electricity.

That was made clear when the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the area and left school systems scrambling for ways to connect students to the classroom, left businesses trying to figure out how to continue operating and people desperate to connect with loved ones.

The state of North Carolina and its Department of Information Technology held “Closing the Digital Divide: From Mountains to Coast” listening tour on Thursday in Morganton. Government, education and organization leaders attended from Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties to talk about their community’s barriers to high-speed internet access, digital devices, affordability and digital skills.

NC DIT has maps that breaks down the state by counties and shows what areas have broadband, what areas are underserved and which ones have no internet, based on data.

The federal government, as well as the state and its counties have been working to get broadband internet to areas that currently have no service.

Much of the money for grants to service providers to take broadband to unserved areas are federal dollars. For instance, in 2021, the NC Legislature appropriated $400 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act for the Completing Access to Broadband program.

Emily Gangi, policy director for the Division of Broadband and Digital Equity, said Burke County received one Great Grant in the eastern part of the county and was awarded some more Great Grants this summer. Great Grants are awarded to service providers to get broadband to an area.

Gangi told those at the listening session that NC DIT already has partnerships with internet service providers. She said once a service provider receives a grant, it has two years to complete the project and is monitored additionally to ensure it continues to provide the service.

She said they will open the Completing Access to Broadband grants up for this summer and that’s when the county will come to them to say these are the areas that need service.

So people need to communicate with their county officials and advocate for them to get broadband, Gangi said.

Once the areas are identified for a Completing Access to Broadband, prequalified service providers will then be able to bid on the project, she said.

The county will be required to put up a local match for the grant. How much that county match is, is based on criteria set by the legislature, Grangi said.

Scott Mulwee, Burke County Board of Commissioners chairman, opened the listening session, saying the county has been working with the state for several years to try to get broadband to unserved areas of Burke.

He said there are challenges to get broadband to residents. He said there is a large swath of Burke that is lacking access. He said he hears from people in Jonas Ridge, Lake James, South Mountains and George Hildebrand areas of the county about lack of service.

While there are grants for providers, it is up to those providers whether it makes financial sense to them based on economies of scale.

Even if people do have access to broadband internet, not everyone may be able to afford it.

But there is help for those people.

The FCC has the Affordable Connectivity Program that provides a subsidy that gives a $30 discount from the service provider. The program is based on income and many of those who are already enrolled in government programs such as Medicaid, SNAP and WIC would qualify for the discount, according to information from the FCC.

To apply for the discount, visit https://bit.ly/3VErRHk.

To help the state better understand the digital divide, there is a survey that residents can take. It is the North Carolina Digital Equity Survey and can be found at https://bit.ly/41faDBR.