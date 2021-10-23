More COVID-19 cases added but active cases continue downward

In a briefing, the health department said it is currently seeing the highest increase of cases within 0-19-year-olds with 16 new cases, 20-39-year-olds with 35 new cases, and 40-59-year-olds with 27 new cases. These are all a part of the 101 new cases reported since Monday, it said.

“Our county's daily positivity rate is steadily declining. According to the CDC, our community transmission rate is still in the red, which is high,” the health department briefing said. “The percent of individuals 12 and older who are fully vaccinated in the county currently remains at 49%. In order to keep our daily percent positivity rate down, we ask Burke County residents to remain vigilant in your efforts: get your vaccine if you have not already done so, wear a mask in areas of high transmission, get tested if you have an exposure or experiencing symptoms, practice good hand-washing, and staying home if you are sick.”

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 22 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Friday, with eight COVID patients in the intensive care unit. Seven COVID patients, all unvaccinated, were on ventilators, the health care system reported.

The system reported 84 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital on Friday.

The county’s death toll from the virus is at 267, with 21 of those deaths reported this week.