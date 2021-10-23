More COVID-19 cases added but active cases continue downward

As cases of COVID-19 appear on the decline in Burke County, residents in North Carolina can now receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots.
But actually getting the booster shots may be a few days off, say officials.
The Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots have been available since Sept. 24 to those who are at high risk for serious illness or exposure and who received their second dose at least six months ago, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Like the Pfizer booster, NCDHHS says the Moderna vaccine shot is recommended for people who received their second dose at least six months ago and who are at high risk for severe illness or exposure based on their age, profession, living setting or health conditions.
People who are eligible for the Moderna booster include:
• People 65 and older
• Age 18 and older who live in long-term care facilities
• Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions
• Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings
The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shot is recommended for people 18 years old and older who were vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago, NCDHHS said.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say people can get a different booster shot from the initial vaccine they received.
But NCDHHS said limited preliminary evidence suggests that booster doses of one of the two mRNA vaccines — Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech — more effectively raise antibody levels than a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Burke County Health Department said the CDC gave final approval Thursday for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster doses.
The health department said it is still waiting on the new standing orders for both the Moderna and J&J booster. Once new orders have been received, it will begin administering booster doses for Moderna and J&J.
The state is encouraging people to talk with a doctor, nurse or pharmacist if they have questions about what booster is right for them.
So far in Burke County, 52% (41,606) of those 12 years old and older have been at least partially vaccinated, and 49% (39,064) have been fully vaccinated, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The Burke County Health Department reported 101 new cases last week for a total of 15,953 cumulative cases on Friday, up from 15,852 on Monday. The department reported approximately 369 active cases with a 4.92% positivity rate on Friday.
In a briefing, the health department said it is currently seeing the highest increase of cases within 0-19-year-olds with 16 new cases, 20-39-year-olds with 35 new cases, and 40-59-year-olds with 27 new cases. These are all a part of the 101 new cases reported since Monday, it said.
“Our county's daily positivity rate is steadily declining. According to the CDC, our community transmission rate is still in the red, which is high,” the health department briefing said. “The percent of individuals 12 and older who are fully vaccinated in the county currently remains at 49%. In order to keep our daily percent positivity rate down, we ask Burke County residents to remain vigilant in your efforts: get your vaccine if you have not already done so, wear a mask in areas of high transmission, get tested if you have an exposure or experiencing symptoms, practice good hand-washing, and staying home if you are sick.”
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 22 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Friday, with eight COVID patients in the intensive care unit. Seven COVID patients, all unvaccinated, were on ventilators, the health care system reported.
The system reported 84 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital on Friday.
The county’s death toll from the virus is at 267, with 21 of those deaths reported this week.
In the state, NCDHHS reported 2,609 new cases with a daily percent positive rate of 4.4%, with 1,693 people hospitalized Friday. The state has reported a total of 17,765 deaths due to the virus since the early part of 2020.
Booster shots are currently available for people who received their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least six months ago. Booster shots are for people who are 65 and over, have a high-risk medical condition, work in higher risk settings or live or work in a place where many people work together, NCDHHS said.
The Burke County Health Department is offering Pfizer booster doses to the recommended populations. The booster doses are for:
• People 65 years of age and older and residents in long-term care settings
• People 18-64 who have underlying health conditions that could increase their risk for severe COVID-19 or who work or live in a facility where they are at an increased risk for exposure to COVID-19 or come in contact with individuals whose vaccination status is unknown.
• First responders, education staff, food and agricultural workers, manufacturing workers, correction workers, U.S Postal Service workers, public transit workers and grocery store workers.
The health department is administering COVID-19 vaccines every Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Anyone interested in a booster shot who falls in one of the recommended categories can call the health department’s main line at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment, or visit myspot.nc.gov to find other vaccine locations.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.