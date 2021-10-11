More COVID-19 cases added in Burke

Burke County added new COVID-19 cases over the weekend but the active cases decreased.

The Burke County Health Department said the county added around 86 new cases for a total of 15,633 cases on Monday, up from 15,547 total cases on Friday.

The department said there are approximately 649 active cases with a 7.06% positivity rate as of Monday. That means the county is still seeing a high rate of transmission of the virus, the health department said.

The department said that among the new cases, the county is currently seeing the highest increase within 0-19-year-olds with 23 new cases, 20-39-year-olds with 33 new cases and 40-59-year-olds with 16 new case.

The UNC Health Blue Ridge dashboard showed 25 people were hospitalized on Friday, with eight people in the intensive care unit, seven of which are unvaccinated. Of those in the intensive care unit, five are on ventilators, all of which are unvaccinated.

The dashboard also showed 104 people in the health care system’s virtual hospital, which is a decrease.

The county has reported a total of 246 deaths due to the virus.