More COVID-19 cases added in Burke

Burke County added new COVID-19 cases over the weekend but the active cases decreased.
The Burke County Health Department said the county added around 86 new cases for a total of 15,633 cases on Monday, up from 15,547 total cases on Friday.
The department said there are approximately 649 active cases with a 7.06% positivity rate as of Monday. That means the county is still seeing a high rate of transmission of the virus, the health department said.
The department said that among the new cases, the county is currently seeing the highest increase within 0-19-year-olds with 23 new cases, 20-39-year-olds with 33 new cases and 40-59-year-olds with 16 new case.
The UNC Health Blue Ridge dashboard showed 25 people were hospitalized on Friday, with eight people in the intensive care unit, seven of which are unvaccinated. Of those in the intensive care unit, five are on ventilators, all of which are unvaccinated.
The dashboard also showed 104 people in the health care system’s virtual hospital, which is a decrease.
The county has reported a total of 246 deaths due to the virus.
“Although our county is still at a current high rate of transmission, we are starting to see our percent positivity rate decline, which is good thing,” the health department’s Monday briefing said. “The percent of individuals 12 and older who are fully vaccinated in the county has increased to 48%.”
The health department said residents must remain vigilant, encouraging them to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they have not already done so, wear a mask in areas of high transmission, get tested if they have an exposure or are experiencing symptoms, practice good handwashing and staying home if they are sick.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,786 new virus cases with a daily percent positive rate of 7.5%, and 2,152 people hospitalized throughout the state on Monday.
The state reported 70% of the adult population in the state have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 65% are fully vaccinated.
Booster shots are currently available for people who received their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least six months ago. Booster shots are for people who are 65 and over, have a high-risk medical condition, work in higher risk settings or live or work in a place where many people work together, NCDHHS said.
The Burke County Health Department is offering Pfizer booster doses to the recommended populations. The booster doses are for:
- People 65 years of age and older and residents in long-term care settings
- People 18-64 who have underlying health conditions that could increase their risk for severe COVID-19 or who work or live in a facility where they are at an increased risk for exposure to COVID-19 or come in contact with individuals whose vaccination status is unknown.
- First responders, education staff, food and agricultural workers, manufacturing workers, correction workers, U.S Postal Service workers, public transit workers and grocery store workers.
The health department is administering COVID-19 vaccines every Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Anyone interested in a booster shot who falls in one of the recommended categories can call the health department’s main line at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment, or visit myspot.nc.gov to find other vaccine locations.
For general questions about COVID-19, contact the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.