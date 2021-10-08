More deaths, new COVID-19 cases reported

Burke County’s COVID-19 death toll has increased and more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 were added from Tuesday to Friday, but active cases have decreased.
However, the Burke County Health Department said on Friday that virus transmission rates are still high.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed on Friday 246 total deaths, which was an increase from 239 deaths showing earlier this week. The Burke County Health Department has not released anything on those additional seven deaths except for the update to the dashboard.
The health department reported a total of 15,547 COVID-19 cases on Friday, up from 15,342 total cases on Monday, with a positivity rate of 7.35%. Of the total cases, 51 of those were reported since Thursday, the department said.
The department said it is seeing the highest increase within 20-39-year-olds with 18 new cases, and 40-59 with 19 new cases, which were among the 51 new cases reported since Thursday.
The health department reported a total of 750 active cases as of Friday, down from 895 active cases on Monday.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 34 COVID-19 patients in its hospital Friday, with seven of them in the intensive care unit. Of those in the ICU, six are unvaccinated, according to the hospital’s dashboard. It shows four unvaccinated patients are on ventilators.
The health care system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital had 154 patients as of Friday.
Statewide, 4,078 new virus cases were reported on Friday, with 2,467 people in the hospital.
The state has reported a total of 17,104 deaths due to the virus.
This week saw the state reach a milestone with 70% of its adult population who have received a least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Burke County still lags behind the state vaccination rate, with 53% of the adult population who have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 50% of the population who are fully vaccinated, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
NCDHHS said on Thursday that COVID-19 vaccines offer significant protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death. People who are not fully vaccinated are more than 18 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who are fully vaccinated.
Booster shots are currently available for people who received their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least six months ago. Booster shots are for people who are 65 and over, have a high-risk medical condition, work in higher risk settings or live or work in a place where many people work together, NCDHHS said.
The Burke County Health Department is offering Pfizer booster doses to the recommended populations. The booster doses are for:
- People 65 years of age and older and residents in long-term care settings
- People 18-64 who have underlying health conditions that could increase their risk for severe COVID-19 or who work or live in a facility where they are at an increased risk for exposure to COVID-19 or come in contact with individuals whose vaccination status is unknown.
- First responders, education staff, food and agricultural workers, manufacturing workers, correction workers, U.S Postal Service workers, public transit workers and grocery store workers.
The health department is administering COVID-19 vaccines every Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Anyone interested in a booster shot who falls in one of the recommended categories can call the health department’s main line at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment, or visit myspot.nc.gov to find other vaccine locations.
For general questions about COVID-19, contact the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.