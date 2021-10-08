More deaths, new COVID-19 cases reported

The health care system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital had 154 patients as of Friday.

Statewide, 4,078 new virus cases were reported on Friday, with 2,467 people in the hospital.

The state has reported a total of 17,104 deaths due to the virus.

This week saw the state reach a milestone with 70% of its adult population who have received a least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Burke County still lags behind the state vaccination rate, with 53% of the adult population who have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 50% of the population who are fully vaccinated, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

NCDHHS said on Thursday that COVID-19 vaccines offer significant protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death. People who are not fully vaccinated are more than 18 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who are fully vaccinated.

Booster shots are currently available for people who received their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least six months ago. Booster shots are for people who are 65 and over, have a high-risk medical condition, work in higher risk settings or live or work in a place where many people work together, NCDHHS said.