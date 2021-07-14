More file for town elections

Several more candidates have filed for the upcoming municipal elections this year.
Incumbent Josh Phillips filed for re-election to the Connelly Springs Board of Aldermen on Tuesday.
Allen Spencer Sr. filed for mayor of Rhodhiss, and Donna Abernethy Price filed for a seat on the Rhodhiss Town Council on Tuesday.
Incumbent Kress Berry filed Tuesday for reelection to the Rutherford College Town Council.
Incumbent Dennis Anthony filed for re-election July 6 for a seat on the Drexel Board of Aldermen.
Filing for town races in Connelly Springs, Drexel, Glen Alpine, Rutherford College, Hildebran and Rhodhiss ends at noon Friday.
Those who have previously filed for municipal election positions are:
Drexel — Mayor: Danny Ritchie; Board of Aldermen: Matt Johnson.
Connelly Springs — Mayor: Johnny Berry, Dennis Seagle; Board of Aldermen: Jeffrey Beck.
Glen Alpine — Mayor: Bob Benfield; Board of Aldermen: Sheila Perkins, Jason Miller.
Rutherford College — Mayor: Gary McClure, Mike Duncan; Town Council: Zachary Cagle, Gregory Peck, Starr-Nell Bowman.
Rhodhiss — Town Council: Joyce Karn, Mike Phillips.
The seats up for election and the filing fee for in Connelly Springs, Drexel, Glen Alpine, Rutherford College, Hildebran and Rhodhiss races are:
Connelly Springs — Mayor (incumbent Johnny Berry); three alderman seats (incumbents Terry Childers, Carroll Turner and Josh Phillips); the filing fee for all races is $5.
Drexel — Mayor (incumbent Danny Ritchie); two council seats (incumbents Dennis Anthony and Matt Johnson); the filing fee is $10 for mayor and $5 for aldermen.
Glen Alpine — Mayor (incumbent Bob Benfield); three council seats (incumbents Gary Meise, Sheila Perkins and Tim Suttles); the filing fee for all races is $5.
Hildebran — Mayor (incumbent Wendell Hildebrand); three council seats (incumbents Cole Harrell, Ben Honeycutt and Mike Smith); the filing fee for all races is $5.
Rutherford College — Mayor (incumbent Gary McClure); three council seats (incumbents Gerald Smith, Zachary Cagle and Kress Berry); the filing fee for all races is $15.
Rhodhiss — Mayor; two council members; the filing fee for all races is $5.
School board, Morganton and Valdese
Election filing for the city of Morganton, town of Valdese and Burke County Board of Education starts at noon July 26 and ends at noon Aug. 13, Debbie Mace, Burke County Board of Elections director, said.
The Burke County Board of Education will see two seats up for grabs in the Western District (incumbents Seth Hunt and Jane Sohovich).
The top vote-getter in November will win the seat Hunt holds, and the second-highest voter-getter will win the unexpired term held by Sohovich, Mace said. Sohovich was appointed in late April to fill the seat after board member Edna Weller, who won reelection in 2019, stepped down in March.
The unexpired seat will end in 2023, Mace said.
The other school board seats up this year are one seat in the Central District (incumbent Buddy Armour) and one seat in the Eastern District (incumbent Sam Wilkinson). The filing fee for school board races is $20.
The seats up for election in Morganton and Valdese and the filing fee for those races are:
Morganton — One seat in District 3 (incumbent Chris Hawkins); one seat in District 4 (incumbent Wendy Cato); the filing fee is $20.
Valdese — Mayor (incumbent Chip Black); Ward 1 (incumbent Andy Thompson); Ward 2 (incumbent Susan Stevenson); Ward 3 (incumbent Roy Sweezy); the filing fee is $12 for mayor and $10 for council.