More than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases in Burke

Remember, law enforcement now can enforce the face covering requirement against individuals. Violating the order is a Class 2 misdemeanor, and those charged with violating it could see a fine up to $1,000 or even a jail sentence.

Gathering with people outside of one’s household is not advised, but if it must happen, Dr. Mandy Cohen encouraged residents Tuesday to get tested a few days before the gathering to be sure they are COVID-free.

"If you are needing a COVID test before the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, you will need to plan and contact testing sites to check their modified testing schedule because of office/pharmacy and lab closures due to the holidays," said the county's media briefing Wednesday. "COVID testing samples cannot be taken and shipped if there isn’t a lab open to receive it and process the sample before it is no longer useable."

The Burke County Health Department will not be doing any COVID-19 testing Dec. 22 through Jan. 1 because of the Christmas and New Year holidays, according to the county’s media briefing. Testing at the department will resume Jan. 4.

For questions about COVID-19 or testing, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9150.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

