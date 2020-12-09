More than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases in Burke

Burke County hit another milestone Wednesday when it surpassed 1,000 active cases as cases continue to trend in the wrong direction across the state.
The county reported a total of 4,828 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department. That’s up 53 cases from the 4,775 total cases reported Tuesday.
Hospitalizations also went back up, with 21 people in the hospital Tuesday night, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard lags behind daily media briefings.
Those hospitalizations were accompanied by 1,005 active cases in the county, according to the dashboard.
Things weren’t looking any better across the state Wednesday.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a daily positivity rate of 11.7% Wednesday. On Tuesday, the rate was just 9.7%.
NCDHHS also reported 6,495 new cases on Wednesday for a total of 410,527 cases of the virus, with 2,440 hospitalizations and 5,661 deaths.
All of those new cases came just a day after Gov. Roy Cooper tightened restrictions across the state in an attempt to turn trends back in the right direction.
Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, residents must stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Businesses must close by 10 p.m., and alcohol sales for on-site consumption must stop by 9 p.m. Some businesses, like those who sell essential needs, are exempt from the 10 p.m. curfew.
Cooper also said more restrictions would follow if the state didn’t see cases headed back in the right direction.
The state also updated its list of outbreaks at schools and congregate living facilities across the state. The following outbreaks in Burke County were included in Tuesday’s update of the list:
• Christ Classical Academy in Rutherford College still has a total of eight cases, with seven children and one staff member infected.
• College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College saw no change in its numbers, with the state reporting a total of 118 cases, with 75 residents and 43 staff members infected. The facility has had 13 residents die from the virus.
• Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard still has a report of 68 total cases from the state, with 46 residents and 22 staff members infected with 12 resident deaths from the virus. However, the facility’s website listed 76 total cases in residents and 40 total cases in staff since May 1, including 16 current cases in residents and 6 current cases in staff.
• Grace Ridge Retirement Community in Morganton still has a total of three cases, with one resident and two staff members infected.
• Magnolia Lanes Nursing and Rehab Center in Morganton still has a total of 34 cases, with 24 residents and 10 staff members infected.
• Cambridge House in Hildebran still has a total of 11 cases, with eight residents and three staff members infected. The facility has had one resident die from the virus.
• J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center still has a total of 66 cases, with 13 residents and 53 staff members infected.
Burke County Public Schools late Tuesday reported another cluster at Hildebran Elementary School, where five faculty members have contracted the virus, according to Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler.
The News Herald also has been requesting data from NCDHHS about the number of cases, both active and past, at Broughton Hospital.
Spokespersons for NCDHHS have told the newspaper that the data requested has been provided to local health departments, but they did not release the data to the paper.
News Herald staff also asked why acute care facilities, like Broughton Hospital, with positive cases are not being reported to the public the same way congregate living facilities, like JIRDC or Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard, are reported.
That question remains unanswered.
Health officials continue to urge residents to follow the three Ws: Wear a mask, wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
Remember, law enforcement now can enforce the face covering requirement against individuals. Violating the order is a Class 2 misdemeanor, and those charged with violating it could see a fine up to $1,000 or even a jail sentence.
Gathering with people outside of one’s household is not advised, but if it must happen, Dr. Mandy Cohen encouraged residents Tuesday to get tested a few days before the gathering to be sure they are COVID-free.
"If you are needing a COVID test before the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, you will need to plan and contact testing sites to check their modified testing schedule because of office/pharmacy and lab closures due to the holidays," said the county's media briefing Wednesday. "COVID testing samples cannot be taken and shipped if there isn’t a lab open to receive it and process the sample before it is no longer useable."
The Burke County Health Department will not be doing any COVID-19 testing Dec. 22 through Jan. 1 because of the Christmas and New Year holidays, according to the county’s media briefing. Testing at the department will resume Jan. 4.
For questions about COVID-19 or testing, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9150.
