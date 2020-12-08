More than 100 cases added to COVID-19 total

“If we could just get people to stay home,” Moore said. “It’s the same stuff we’ve been preaching for months. Just limit your exposure, limit how many places you go, try not to be around anybody, wear your face coverings when you’re out in public or when you’re out around people that you haven’t been around. Just practice as much as we’ve been telling you to do. Just practice all of that as often as you can until we can get the vaccine in hand and we can get individuals vaccinated and move a little further into it.”