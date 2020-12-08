More than 100 cases added to COVID-19 total

Cases of COVID-19 continued their upward trend in Burke County on Tuesday, this time adding cases by three digits.
And Gov. Roy Cooper announced a new stay-at-home order.
The county saw 119 cases of COVID-19 added to its total Tuesday, bringing it up to 4,775 cases. That’s up from 4,656 cases Monday, according to media briefings from the Burke County Health Department.
The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind daily media briefings, reported 19 hospitalizations and 934 active cases of the novel coronavirus.
Lisa Moore, public information officer for the health department, said the majority of the new cases stemmed from community spread.
Moore said many of the cases are people acting as if things are back to normal and the pandemic is over.
“We still have individuals that think they have a cold or think it’s just their sinuses and they’re going on about their business and then when they get worse or they’re not getting any better … they go to the doctor or they talk to somebody, they end up getting tested and then they end up being COVID positive. Unfortunately, it’s just the nature of the beast right now. It is just all over,” she said.
But slowing the spread all comes down to the same basic steps that public health officials have shared since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic: wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart and wash hands frequently, Moore said.
“If we could just get people to stay home,” Moore said. “It’s the same stuff we’ve been preaching for months. Just limit your exposure, limit how many places you go, try not to be around anybody, wear your face coverings when you’re out in public or when you’re out around people that you haven’t been around. Just practice as much as we’ve been telling you to do. Just practice all of that as often as you can until we can get the vaccine in hand and we can get individuals vaccinated and move a little further into it.”
Burke County also was listed Monday as a county with substantial community spread, or an orange rating. Previously, Burke County was just listed as significant community spread, or a yellow rating.
According to the county metrics listed, Burke County’s 14-day percent positive rate was 8.1%, with 879.7 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days and a low impact on hospitals, according to the state.
Burke County wasn’t the only one to see its status upgraded. There are now 48 counties with critical community spread, a red rating, and 34 counties with substantial community spread, or an orange rating, state information says.
“The virus is upon us with a rapid viciousness that we haven’t seen before,” said Cooper in a press conference
That caused Cooper to tighten restrictions in North Carolina starting Friday at 5 p.m.
People will be required to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. under the new order, Cooper said. Businesses will close by 10 p.m. All alcohol sales for onsite-consumption must end by 9 p.m.
“We will do more if our trends do not improve,” Cooper said. “That means additional actions involving indoor restaurant dining, entertainment facilities or shopping and retail capacity. None of us wants that.”
It seems that hope for the end of the pandemic could be in sight.
Doses of the vaccine are set to hit the state next week for frontline workers, and Burke County’s own Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton will be among the first to get some doses of it.
Drew Thomas, vice president of physician and ambulatory services for CHSBR, said the hospital is set to get 975 doses of the vaccine next week, with a distribution policy in place that will see high-risk employees at the hospital get access to the vaccine first.
“We continue to see COVID numbers rise in our community, inpatient hospitalization, and virtual hospital admissions,” Thomas said. “Carolinas HealthCare System Blue is asking everyone to please take this seriously, wear a mask, stay six feet away from each other and wash your hands. Our staff has been amazing during this pandemic and they are risking their lives every day. Their dedication to this community does not go unnoticed.”
Christmas and the New Year are right around the corner, and state and local health officials are encouraging people to avoid traveling and large gatherings. If traveling and gathering can’t be avoided, health officials encouraged people to get tested for COVID-19 a few days in advance.
In Burke County, the health department will not be conducting any COVID-19 testing from Dec. 22 through Jan. 1 for the Christmas holiday, according to a media briefing from the department. Testing will resume Jan. 4.
Remember, law enforcement now can enforce the face covering requirement against individuals. Violating the order is a Class 2 misdemeanor, and those charged with violating it could see a fine up to $1,000 or even a jail sentence.
For questions about COVID-19 or testing, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9150.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
