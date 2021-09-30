More than 10M pounds of roadside litter collected

N.C. Department of Transportation crews, contractors and volunteers have collected more than 10 million pounds of litter from roadsides, nearly breaking the state’s record for litter collection set in 2019.

This announcement comes on the heels of the two-week Fall Litter Sweep, which saw more than 418,000 pounds of roadside litter picked up statewide.

“Littering is an issue we can all tackle together,” said Mark Gibbs, a division 13 engineer. “It starts with people securing their loads and not throwing trash out the window, and continues with our Adopt-A-Highway and Sponsor-A-Highway partners.”

More than 682,000 pounds of litter has been collected in division 13, which covers Buncombe, Burke, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Rutherford and Yancey counties. Much of division 13’s success is owed, in part, to the 180 Adopt-A-Highway groups and the 10 miles of roadside sponsored by private companies in the division.

NCDOT is always looking for more volunteer groups. Interested participants should visit ncdot.gov/DontTrashNC to see how they can get involved.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

NCDOT officials estimate that the agency and its partners will break the 2019 record of 10.5 million pounds collected within a month.