More than 130 COVID-19 cases added in Burke over the weekend, 9 in ICU

More than 130 cases of COVID-19 were added to the county’s total since Friday, with 50 new active cases logged.

The 134 new cases bring the county’s total up to 11,500 cases, up from 11,366 cases Friday, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department. The county’s positivity rate is at 11.54%, the briefing said.

Of those cases, 732 are active, the release said. That’s up from the 682 active cases listed Friday.

The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge held steady at 24 patients, but nine of them were in the intensive care unit Sunday, compared to two people in the ICU Friday, according to the hospital’s COVID-19 dashboard. Nine ventilators were in use Sunday.

Carolinas HealthCare also said Sunday that five more people are receiving care from the provider’s virtual hospital, bringing the total of virtual hospital patients up to 168.

On Monday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,778 new cases with a daily percent positive rate of 12.8% and 2,651 people hospitalized across the state. The state also reported a total of 13,880 deaths due to COVID-19, up from 13,826 deaths on Friday.