More than 130 COVID-19 cases added in Burke over the weekend, 9 in ICU

More than 130 cases of COVID-19 were added to the county’s total since Friday, with 50 new active cases logged.
The 134 new cases bring the county’s total up to 11,500 cases, up from 11,366 cases Friday, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department. The county’s positivity rate is at 11.54%, the briefing said.
Of those cases, 732 are active, the release said. That’s up from the 682 active cases listed Friday.
The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge held steady at 24 patients, but nine of them were in the intensive care unit Sunday, compared to two people in the ICU Friday, according to the hospital’s COVID-19 dashboard. Nine ventilators were in use Sunday.
Carolinas HealthCare also said Sunday that five more people are receiving care from the provider’s virtual hospital, bringing the total of virtual hospital patients up to 168.
On Monday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,778 new cases with a daily percent positive rate of 12.8% and 2,651 people hospitalized across the state. The state also reported a total of 13,880 deaths due to COVID-19, up from 13,826 deaths on Friday.
With the Drexel Fair starting Monday and the Historic Morganton Festival planned for September, the health department is asking people to stay at home if they don’t feel well or are waiting on COVID-19 test results.
Symptoms of individuals have ranged from runny/stuffy noses, coughing, headaches, upset stomachs, all the way to shortness of breath. Some have also been asymptomatic, meaning they have no symptoms at all.
Vaccinations against the virus remain low in Burke County, with 37% of the population (33,344 people) fully vaccinated and 40% (36,306 people) partially vaccinated.
But the state said Friday that vaccinations are trending upward. It said last week, overall doses administered for COVID-19 vaccines were up more than 16% and first doses increased more than 30% compared to two weeks prior.
The state vaccination rate is at 58% of the adult population fully vaccinated and 63% partially vaccinated.
The county health department still encourages anyone 12 years old and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent community spread. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 12 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those 18 and older.
For those already vaccinated, the Food and Drug Administration last week approved third doses of the mRNA vaccines for those with moderately to severely compromised immune systems.
That includes people who have:
Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress their immune system
Received a stem cell transplant in the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress their immune system
A moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, like DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome
Advanced or untreated HIV
Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune system
No other groups have been recommended to receive a third dose.
To get a third dose from the county health department, a person must have a note from their primary care doctor recommending them for it. Anyone who does not have a primary care doctor can call the health department at 828-764-9150.
The Burke County Health Department says getting a COVID vaccine is quick and easy. Visit myspot.nc.gov to find locations within Burke County to schedule an appointment, or call the health department for assistance at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator. The health department also can help those who are homebound get vaccinated.
Vaccine locations
Locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211
Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120
Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812
Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777
Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185
High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Call 828-874-2061
High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800
Morganton Drug Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353
Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
