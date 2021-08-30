More than 200 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend in Burke County

“We’re tired, we’re exhausted, we’re emotionally fatigued and drained,” Kirkland said. “Every month, every day for the past 18 months, we’ve been coming into a war zone. It’s tiring. It’s frustrating.”

He said health care workers continue to gear up daily because they are here for the community.

“We love you guys,” Kirkland said. “We want you guys to be healthy. We want this pandemic to end. We all have been affected by COVID-19, some more personally than others.”

Kirkland said not only has he had COVID-19, but he’s lost loved ones from the virus.

“This is real,” he said. “It is extremely real. People are dying. It’s hard to continue treating these patients knowing that I have to regain full composure after I leave this room to go into another exam room in the exact same situation.”

Statewide, the daily percent positive rate hit 14.5% with 4,569 new cases reported Monday, 3,509 people hospitalized and 14,412 total deaths reported from the virus, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The health department asked anyone who is sick or who lives with someone who is sick to stay home, even if they think it’s only seasonal allergies.