More than 200 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend in Burke County

The weekend saw more than 200 cases of COVID-19 reported in Burke County, and the county’s positivity rate is creeping up toward 15%.
The 203 new cases brought the county’s total number of cases up to 12,620, up from 12,417 cases reported Friday, according to information from the Burke County Health Department. Of those cases, 1,178 are active cases, up from 1,068 active cases reported Friday.
The county’s positivity rate ticked up to 14.42%, the department said Monday. On Friday, the positivity rate was 12.73%.
At Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, 37 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 33 Friday, and 14 people remain in the intensive care unit.
None of the people in the ICU on Monday were vaccinated, the hospital reported on its dashboard. Eight people are using ventilators; none of them were vaccinated.
Four of the 37 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital were vaccinated.
Patients in the virtual hospital dropped to 243, the dashboard showed. That’s down from 310 patients Friday.
In a video posted on its Facebook page last week, the hospital interviewed Dr. Thomas Kirkland, a hospitalist at CHSBR who has been caring for COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.
“We’re tired, we’re exhausted, we’re emotionally fatigued and drained,” Kirkland said. “Every month, every day for the past 18 months, we’ve been coming into a war zone. It’s tiring. It’s frustrating.”
He said health care workers continue to gear up daily because they are here for the community.
“We love you guys,” Kirkland said. “We want you guys to be healthy. We want this pandemic to end. We all have been affected by COVID-19, some more personally than others.”
Kirkland said not only has he had COVID-19, but he’s lost loved ones from the virus.
“This is real,” he said. “It is extremely real. People are dying. It’s hard to continue treating these patients knowing that I have to regain full composure after I leave this room to go into another exam room in the exact same situation.”
Statewide, the daily percent positive rate hit 14.5% with 4,569 new cases reported Monday, 3,509 people hospitalized and 14,412 total deaths reported from the virus, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The health department asked anyone who is sick or who lives with someone who is sick to stay home, even if they think it’s only seasonal allergies.
They also urged parents to keep their students home if they test positive for COVID-19, and to make sure they stay home when they are being quarantined. That means they should not attend any sports practices, games or other school related functions.
“We highly encourage you to wear a face covering regardless of your vaccination status when in areas of potential high transmission,” the health department said in its Monday briefing. “Lastly, consider getting vaccinated.”
Kirkland urged the public to get vaccinated, saying they were the world’s hope for defeating COVID-19.
“We have these vaccines, they’re safe, they do work,” Kirkland said in the hospital’s video. “We can win this war, we can win this battle. We can all put this pandemic behind us. I’m begging you … urging and exhorting you, please get the vaccine. Help us help you by going and getting the vaccine.”
Anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised and is looking to get a third dose of the Moderna vaccine can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment. Those who need another dose of the Pfizer vaccine can call Blue Ridge Urgent Care at 828-580-3278.
The health department also is helping those who are homebound get vaccinated. Call the health department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator with questions about COVID-19 or getting vaccinated.
The county health department also will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Fonta Flora Brewery, located at 317 N. Green St., Morganton. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines all will be available at the clinic.
“This event is a great opportunity for anyone who is needing a first, second, or third dose,” the health department said in its briefing Monday. “Come out and grab a bite to eat and get your vaccine before or after your meal!”
Vaccine locations
Other locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit tablerockrx.com to make an appointment. Those who do not have access to the internet can call 828-438-3855. Walk-ins also are being accepted.
East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211.
Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120.
Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812.
Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777.
Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185.
High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Call 828-874-2061.
High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800.
Morganton Drug Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353.
Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only.
Find more locations and schedule an appointment at myspot.nc.gov.
