More than 230 cases added over the weekend in Burke

Tom Bland, pastor at First Baptist Church of Morganton, said it was scripture that led him to get vaccinated.

“One is from the letter of James, where James is saying every good and perfect gift comes from the father of lights above,” Bland said. “He’s speaking of God almighty, of course, and we know the vaccines aren’t perfect, but we believe in faith that they are very, very good.”

Tea Yang, a Hmong community member, spoke about her experience growing up in Laos.

“By the time I was four, I’d lived in three refugee camps,” Yang said. “In these refugee camps, there were so many diseases that ran through the camps, and we were not vaccinated. There were a lot of Hmong children, Hmong elders who passed because we had no vaccinations. I believe in vaccines and I encourage everyone, if they’re able, to get vaccinated.”

Anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised and is looking to get a third dose of the vaccine can call the county health department at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment. Third doses are administered at least 28 days after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

The health department provides Pfizer, Moderna and, while supplies last, J&J, vaccines.