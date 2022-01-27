More than 300 new COVID-19 active cases added in Burke

Burke County saw its active COVID-19 cases increase by more than 300 on Thursday and the state reported more than 28,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which is typically updated the evening previous, reported 2,027 active cases on Thursday, up from 1,705 active cases on Wednesday. The death toll in the county from the virus so far is 290 residents.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 34 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 20 of them unvaccinated, and six of them in the intensive care unit — five unvaccinated — on Thursday. It also reported 189 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 28,753 new virus cases throughout the state with a daily percent positive rate of 30.1% on Thursday. It also reported 5,158 people hospitalized in the state due to the virus. The state reported 77 more deaths on Thursday for a total of 20,517 deaths due to the virus, up from 20,440 total deaths Wednesday.
As cases continue to mount, the state is helping the Burke County Health Department with testing through Feb. 18.
The state started a mass COVID-19 testing clinic at the health department this week but the clinic will move to Burkemont Baptist Church parking lot on Monday. The church is located at 4668 Burkemont Road, Morganton.
The drive-thru testing is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are not required, and testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. PCR tests will be the only tests administered and results will be given in two days or less, according to the health department.
In addition to Burke County, Caldwell UNC Health Care, the Caldwell County Health Department and the Hickory Crawdads Baseball Club will host a COVID-19 testing site at the L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory starting Friday. All operations of the testing site will be managed by Optum, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group.
The Caldwell County Health Department said testing at the L.P. Frans Stadium, located at 2500 Clement Blvd. NW, Hickory, has the capacity to administer 200 PCR tests per day. Results of the PCR tests can be expected 72 hours after testing, the department said.
The health department is encouraging people to get a COVID vaccine and booster dose, if eligible, wear a face covering that covers the nose and mouth, stay 6 feet apart from others who do not live with you, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, wash hands with soap and water, and use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available to help curb the spread of the virus.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.