More than 300 new COVID-19 active cases added in Burke

The drive-thru testing is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are not required, and testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. PCR tests will be the only tests administered and results will be given in two days or less, according to the health department.

In addition to Burke County, Caldwell UNC Health Care, the Caldwell County Health Department and the Hickory Crawdads Baseball Club will host a COVID-19 testing site at the L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory starting Friday. All operations of the testing site will be managed by Optum, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group.

The Caldwell County Health Department said testing at the L.P. Frans Stadium, located at 2500 Clement Blvd. NW, Hickory, has the capacity to administer 200 PCR tests per day. Results of the PCR tests can be expected 72 hours after testing, the department said.

The health department is encouraging people to get a COVID vaccine and booster dose, if eligible, wear a face covering that covers the nose and mouth, stay 6 feet apart from others who do not live with you, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, wash hands with soap and water, and use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available to help curb the spread of the virus.

For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.