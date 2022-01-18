More than 500 new COVID-19 cases added over weekend in Burke

COVID-19 cases have continued going up in Burke County, adding more than 500 new cases over the weekend.
The state also reported the virus has taken a total of 20,000 lives in North Carolina since the pandemic started in 2020.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 2,683 active cases Tuesday, up from 2,160 active cases Friday, and a 23.55% positivity rate, according to the Burke County Health Department briefing on Monday.
The health department reported 541 new cases over the weekend, with 20,546 total cases reported Monday, up from 20,005 total cases on Friday.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported Tuesday it has 37 COVID-19 patients — 12 vaccinated — with six of them in the intensive care unit, three of who are vaccinated. The health care system also reported 224 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
The death toll in Burke County from the virus currently stands at 286 residents.
“Burke County community, we need your help in slowing the spread of this virus,” the Monday health department briefing said. “As we have seen, the Omicron variant is very contagious. You can help in several different ways: getting your COVID vaccine and booster dose if eligible, wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth to help protect you and others, staying 6 feet apart from others who do not live with you, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, washing hands with soap and water, and using hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.”
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 31,902 new cases Tuesday with a daily percent positive rate of 33.3%, but some of the new cases were due to a lab not reporting its cases to the state for about two weeks.
NCDHHS said Premier Lab Solutions did not report its lab results to the state between Dec. 31 and Jan. 14, which resulted in 8,094 positive results being added to new cases on Tuesday.
The state warns that additional delays in reporting may occur as laboratories are processing unprecedented numbers of COVID-19 tests.
NCDHHS also reported Tuesday that 4,630 people were hospitalized, and there has been a total of 20,000 new deaths, up from 19,903 total deaths on Friday.
Burke County remains at 47% of the population 5 years old and older who are fully vaccinated and 50% of the population who have had at least one dose of a vaccine, according to NCDHHS.
The health department said that on Jan. 5, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded eligibility of booster doses to those between 12 and 15 years old. The CDC now recommends that adolescents 12 to 17 years old should receive a booster shot five months after their initial Pfizer vaccination series, the department said.
The health department said recommendations for when people can receive a booster shot has also been shortened from six months to five months for people who have received the Pfizer vaccine. There have been no recent changes to booster eligibility for those who have received Moderna or J&J.
Every U.S. home now can receive four COVID-19 at-home tests for free. Anyone interested can visit covidtests.gov to order their tests.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are offered from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays. People who are due for a booster dose can schedule an appointment with the Burke County Health Department by calling 828-764-9150 or visit myspot.nc.gov and find locations within Burke and surrounding counties to schedule an appointment.