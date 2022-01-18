More than 500 new COVID-19 cases added over weekend in Burke

COVID-19 cases have continued going up in Burke County, adding more than 500 new cases over the weekend.

The state also reported the virus has taken a total of 20,000 lives in North Carolina since the pandemic started in 2020.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 2,683 active cases Tuesday, up from 2,160 active cases Friday, and a 23.55% positivity rate, according to the Burke County Health Department briefing on Monday.

The health department reported 541 new cases over the weekend, with 20,546 total cases reported Monday, up from 20,005 total cases on Friday.

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported Tuesday it has 37 COVID-19 patients — 12 vaccinated — with six of them in the intensive care unit, three of who are vaccinated. The health care system also reported 224 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.

The death toll in Burke County from the virus currently stands at 286 residents.