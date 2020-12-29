More vaccines roll out in Burke County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another funeral home employee, who wished to not be identified, said he felt like the vaccine is a starting point for getting rid of COVID-19.

“It’s a start to get rid of this mess,” he said. “I think everyone should take it if they’re able to … so that we can get back to some semblance of normalcy.”

Paramedics also are starting to get the vaccine.

Paramedic Robbie Milton with Burke County EMS said he is set to get his vaccine Wednesday at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge.

He said he hopes that the vaccine will help restore things to a since of normalcy, and help offer some protection for frontline workers.

“We’re on the frontlines,” Milton said. “Helping do everything we can to take care of the sick, and of course that means taking care of ourselves. So if we can do something to take care of ourselves and help us be healthy and stay around to take care of people, we’ll do it.”

The first vaccines arrived in Burke County on Dec. 17 when CHSBR-Morganton received 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Burke County Health Department received 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, according to a story from the Hickory Daily Record. J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center and Broughton Hospital each received 100 doses of the vaccine.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

