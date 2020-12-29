More vaccines roll out in Burke County

More people in Burke County are getting the COVID-19 vaccine, including some funeral home employees and EMS workers.
Ronny Childress, 81, works at a Burke County funeral home part time. He was the third person to get the vaccine Tuesday at the Burke County Health Department.
“I’ve been looking forward to it ever since they announced that we were going to get it this year,” Childress said. “I’m very fortunate I get to be … one of the first ones.”
The order that people can get the vaccine is determined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, which put out a list of phases for administering the vaccine.
The state currently is in Phase 1a of vaccine distribution, which is seeing vaccines go to those who care for patients with COVID-19, work in areas where COVID-19 patients receive care, perform medical procedures on COVID-19 patients or handle the bodies of people who died from COVID-19, according to information on the NCDHHS website.
In the funeral business, Childress said funeral home employees interact with a lot of people.
“We meet a lot of people,” Childress said. “Sometimes in groups that we’re not sure whether they’ve been exposed or not, so it’s a good safety factor for us to get the vaccine. I feel pretty safe that we can get it.”
Another funeral home employee, who wished to not be identified, said he felt like the vaccine is a starting point for getting rid of COVID-19.
“It’s a start to get rid of this mess,” he said. “I think everyone should take it if they’re able to … so that we can get back to some semblance of normalcy.”
Paramedics also are starting to get the vaccine.
Paramedic Robbie Milton with Burke County EMS said he is set to get his vaccine Wednesday at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge.
He said he hopes that the vaccine will help restore things to a since of normalcy, and help offer some protection for frontline workers.
“We’re on the frontlines,” Milton said. “Helping do everything we can to take care of the sick, and of course that means taking care of ourselves. So if we can do something to take care of ourselves and help us be healthy and stay around to take care of people, we’ll do it.”
The first vaccines arrived in Burke County on Dec. 17 when CHSBR-Morganton received 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Burke County Health Department received 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, according to a story from the Hickory Daily Record. J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center and Broughton Hospital each received 100 doses of the vaccine.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.