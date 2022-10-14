Morganton author publishes second children's book

HICKORY – Morganton author Tonja Smith has written her second children’s book, “I Believe I Can,” published by Redhawk Publications.

The book features 16 original paintings of children from diverse backgrounds engaged in simple life activities paired with a line of encouragement that can be read by emergent and beginning readers.

“This book was so much fun to create,” Smith said. “We all need to believe in ourselves and encourage others along the way. ‘I Believe I Can’ is a children’s picture book with vibrant paintings accompanying words of encouragement and empowerment that are universally appealing to readers of all ages.”

Smith previously partnered with her daughter, Emily Smith, for her first book, “The Adventures of Bailey, Bleecker, and Banjo in Linville Gorge,” which focuses on their family pets and their experiences in the various recreation spots in Burke County.

“I was excited as soon as Tonja discussed her plans for a follow-up book to the book she wrote last year with her daughter, Emily,” said Patty Thompson, acquisitions editor for Redhawk Publications. “We know the importance of young people believing in themselves. This book will do wonders to increase the self-esteem of any young child.”

Children who have read “I Believe I Can” have already shared positive feedback.

“This book was amazing, and all these kids can do all these things,” said young readers Leah, 9, and Emma, 11. “I enjoyed every picture and every sentence that went with it. It made me inspired to remember that kids can do great things!”

Tonja will hold a book launch event at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Adventure Bound Books at 117 W. Union St. in Morganton. Books autographed by the author will be available to purchase at the event or online at redhawkpublications.com.

Redhawk Publications is an artistic initiative of the Catawba Valley Community College, publishing written works of interest. Established in 2017, CVCC is the only North Carolina community college with a publishing press offering more than 100 titles to date. For more information, visit redhawkpublications.com or contact Patty Thompson at pthompson994@cvcc.edu.