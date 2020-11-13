Morganton author’s novel debuts on Nov. 17, signing Nov. 19

A Morganton author’s debut novel will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and christened with a book signing two days later.

Taryn R. Hutchison’s “One Degree of Freedom,” a novel for readers ages 12 and older will be released shortly ahead of her book signing hosted by downtown’s Adventure Bound Books and held at the Morganton Community House from 6-7 p.m., according to information from the author.

The novel, which Hutchison said recently reached the No. 1 new release ranking on the Amazon Kindle for Children’s European Historical Fiction, is set in the small country of Romania during the 1980s Cold War, according to a press release. The pages are filled with government spies, family secrets, hidden rooms, fierce friendships and the search for faith in a world that denies God.

Fifteen-year-old Adriana Nicu lives in the sheltered world of Bucharest, Romania, in the year 1987, the release says. Under the rule of communist president Nicolae Ceaușescu, citizens of Bucharest live with the eyes and ears of the government ever present. Adriana’s future, which will involve becoming an engineer, is locked in against her will.