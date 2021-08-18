Morganton bookstore announces scholarship recipient

Adventure Bound Books owner Angela Shores recently announced Morganton’s Ethany Payne as the recipient of the downtown Morganton bookstore’s inaugural scholarship.
The Adventure Bound Scholarship originally was announced in April, aimed at high school seniors in Burke, McDowell, Caldwell, Catawba and Alexander counties. It is an annual $500 award given to a student graduating high school in the year it is awarded who plans to enroll in a private or public college during the award year.
Payne, who plans to attend Campbell University in Buies Creek to study pharmaceutical sciences, and others who applied for the scholarship were required to submit a concise, thorough essay in response to the question, “How will you change the world?”
“Every essay submitted was inspiring and it was a tough choice to select only one winner,” Shores wrote on the Adventure Bound Books Facebook page. “Ethany’s vision for changing our world is leading her to Campbell University to pursue degrees in pharmaceutical sciences at the undergraduate, master’s and doctoral levels in order to apply knowledge and experience gained to fight to ‘improve the standard of living for those in their community,’ ‘address … the cost of certain medications’ and ‘to bridge the gap between capitalistic profit and humane economic practices within the pharmaceutical industry.’
“As a two-time graduate of Campbell University myself, I’m confident in the preparation she will receive while there, in and outside the classroom. Her strong, focused vision for changing the world is exactly the type of growth and change I hope to support and nurture through my independent bookstore in our community and through this scholarship program. Congratulations, Ethany, on a well-earned scholarship! And go Camels!”
The purpose of the scholarship is to encourage the pursuit of the recipient’s dreams through a direct, one-time investment in the post-secondary educational path of their choice.
Shores, who has an earned a doctorate in philosophy, has taught undergraduate and graduate students across a variety of educational disciplines and, most importantly, she says, values the pursuit of dreams and the many diverse paths that people follow to accomplish them.
As an entrepreneur and a creator, Shores says she believes in people’s ability to positively change the world in which they live and strives to support dreamers and world-changers in many ways, including starting the bookstore and the scholarship.
For more information about Adventure Bound Books, visit adventureboundbooks.com, call 828-475-6955 or email orders@adventureboundbooks.com.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.