Morganton bookstore announces scholarship recipient

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As a two-time graduate of Campbell University myself, I’m confident in the preparation she will receive while there, in and outside the classroom. Her strong, focused vision for changing the world is exactly the type of growth and change I hope to support and nurture through my independent bookstore in our community and through this scholarship program. Congratulations, Ethany, on a well-earned scholarship! And go Camels!”

The purpose of the scholarship is to encourage the pursuit of the recipient’s dreams through a direct, one-time investment in the post-secondary educational path of their choice.

Shores, who has an earned a doctorate in philosophy, has taught undergraduate and graduate students across a variety of educational disciplines and, most importantly, she says, values the pursuit of dreams and the many diverse paths that people follow to accomplish them.

As an entrepreneur and a creator, Shores says she believes in people’s ability to positively change the world in which they live and strives to support dreamers and world-changers in many ways, including starting the bookstore and the scholarship.

For more information about Adventure Bound Books, visit adventureboundbooks.com, call 828-475-6955 or email orders@adventureboundbooks.com.

Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.