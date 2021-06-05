Morganton brush collection routes delayed while city waits for truck repairs

The department has been running brush collection routes with only one truck for the past seven weeks, as a combination of needed repairs and large delays in getting parts for trucks running those routes has placed them behind normal schedule.

“We want to assure everyone we are working as hard as we can to collect brush in a quick and timely manner while operating with one truck,” said Public Works Director Michael Chapman. “We understand there may be some frustration with delays, but we are appreciative that our customers are understanding of the hardship in getting parts to make necessary repairs to our trucks. We hope to be back up to full operating capacity sooner rather than later, it just depends on when we can get the parts we need to make repairs.”