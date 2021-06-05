Morganton brush collection routes delayed while city waits for truck repairs

The city’s public works department would like to thank city of Morganton customers for their patience as the department works to get up to speed on brush collection routes.
The department has been running brush collection routes with only one truck for the past seven weeks, as a combination of needed repairs and large delays in getting parts for trucks running those routes has placed them behind normal schedule.
“We want to assure everyone we are working as hard as we can to collect brush in a quick and timely manner while operating with one truck,” said Public Works Director Michael Chapman. “We understand there may be some frustration with delays, but we are appreciative that our customers are understanding of the hardship in getting parts to make necessary repairs to our trucks. We hope to be back up to full operating capacity sooner rather than later, it just depends on when we can get the parts we need to make repairs.”
In order for public works to best serve you, please keep in mind the following requirements for brush collection:
- Brush piles should not be blocked by any vehicles or large items that would prevent the brush trucks from being able to access the pile.
- Absolutely no trash or debris may be mixed in with the brush pile. If trash or debris is mixed in with the brush pile, it will not be collected.
- Make sure your brush meets the criteria for collection: brush may be no more than 3 inches in diameter and 10 feet in length. Anything larger will not be collected, as it can cause damage to the brush trucks.