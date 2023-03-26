Jenna Morse, FNP-C, recently joined Burke Primary Care to expand same-day access for acute illness and sickness.

Morse earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Queens University of Charlotte and a Master of Science in Nursing at Walden University with a total of 640 clinical hours recorded, specifically in primary care.

She has demonstrated a long-standing passion for providing patients with excellent health care throughout her career, working as a registered nurse for the Rutherford Regional Health System in the emergency department, and, before that, as a home health case manager for Hospice of the Carolina Foothills.

Morse will team with Jacob Sooter, PA-C, to support Burke Primary Care’s mission to provide quick access to high quality health care for all patients.

“I’ve always wanted to go into medicine.” Morse said. “I set my mind on that when I was young. I’m so glad I chose this career pathway, because I definitely feel like I’m meant to be here.”

Scott Gallagher, chief operating officer of Burke Primary Care, praised the hire.

“Jenna Morse’s dedication to primary care directly aligns with the mission of BPC and will positively impact each patient she sees,” Gallagher said. “With her focus on providing quality individualized care, we are confident that she will be a wonderful addition to the BPC family.”