The Morganton Tractor Supply store has provided Partners for Cats with a $200 adoption grant to support the rescue's animal adoption program. With these funds, the organization will be better able to purchase needed supplies and support program initiatives.

"Through this Adoption Grant, we will provide Partners for Cats with resources to help maintain and grow their programs," said Meghann Bradley, manager of the Morganton Tractor Supply store. "We're passionate about animals at Tractor Supply, and we're hopeful this partnership will encourage more local adoptions from Partners for Cats and put deserving pets in loving homes."

Tractor Supply serves as a destination for pet owners, providing food, treats, toys, crates, carriers and supplements, as well as expert advice on all things pet. With its focus on animals, the rural lifestyle retailer makes it a priority to support local animal organizations like Partners for Cats whenever possible.

Other community rescue groups interested in hosting in-store adoption events at the Morganton Tractor Supply should contact the store by calling 828-433-1945 for more information. Morganton Tractor Supply is located at 111 Independence Blvd. Suite E.