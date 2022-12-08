Morganton church to hold musical 'A Christmas Journey'

Mount Home Baptist Church will present a Christmas musical on Sunday, Dec. 11 to celebrate the arrival of the holiday season.

“A Christmas Journey” is an original musical presentation which will tell the biblical story of Jesus’ birth through music, drama and narration. The program will feature the Mount Home Baptist Church Choir and special guest singer, actress and worship leader Willette McIntosh who will help guide the musical journey to Bethlehem.

“A Christmas Journey” is free and childcare is provided for children 5 and younger. The program will begin at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 and will last approximately one hour.

For more information, visit www.mounthomebaptist.org or call 828-437-0593. Mount Home Baptist Church is located at 2272 Mount Home Church Road in Morganton.