Morganton Comic Con returns after two years

A popular Morganton event is back after being postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Timmy Mac’s Comics and Games will host its fall Morganton Comic Con from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Collett Street Recreation Center.
“It’s a gathering for people who like things such as comics, toys, trading card games such as Pokemon, games, movies, entertainment, manga, anime, posters and cosplay (“costume play” which is when fans dress up like some of their favorite characters),” said Tim McMahon, owner of Timmy Mac’s in Morganton. “Vendors will be selling comics and other related merchandise. There will be artists available for fans and selling some of their work. Come by and browse their prints and get an autograph. You can get an original sketch or a copy of a sketch from artists on hand. Some of the artists include Gregbo Watson and Stacey Flemming.”
McMahon normally holds the celebration of sci-fi and fantasy culture each spring and fall, but had put it on hold since the last one in November 2019 due to COVID-19.
Saturday’s event will feature a variety of costumed characters and cosplayers from the Ultimate Experience, the 501st Legion, the Mandalorian Mercs and the Star Trek Independent Fleet. Visitors will see life-sized replicas of Yoda and other characters, as well as a replica of the 1967 Chevrolet Impala “Baby” from the TV show “Supernatural.”
“We will have some of the best comic book dealers in the Southeast attending, so there will be plenty of selection,” McMahon said. “There will also be a great selection of toys, games, anime and other collectibles. Some attendees will be dressed up as your favorite characters from comics, movies and TV shows. Feel free to attend in your favorite costume and take part in the costume contest.”
McMahon said the scope of the event, which occupies both the upper and lower levels of the center, is so large it takes months to organize.
“Sometimes I’m already taking vendor names for the next Comic Con before the current one is over,” he said. “I like to make sure we have a wide variety of vendors selling different types of merchandise related to superheroes. That way it’s more likely that everyone will find something that appeals to them.”
Cost to attend is $3 for adults and $2 for children ages 4-13. Children ages 3 and younger may attend for free. Visitors to the event should first report to the gym on the upper level to pay admission fees. Masks and social distancing will be strongly encouraged, but not enforced.
“Come to the Morganton Con and have some fun,” McMahon said. “Whether it’s for the merchandise, artists, cosplayers or all of the above, I think we’ll have something for everyone. There will be lots to see and lots of photo opportunities so have your phones ready.
“I hope guests will have a great time. I hope guests will find merchandise that they would like to purchase. I hope guests will have a memorable time with friends and family. I hope guests will get to experience some of the magic and wonder of superheroes. It will be a fun-filled day for the entire family, so swing by for a good time!”
