Morganton Comic Con returns after two years

“We will have some of the best comic book dealers in the Southeast attending, so there will be plenty of selection,” McMahon said. “There will also be a great selection of toys, games, anime and other collectibles. Some attendees will be dressed up as your favorite characters from comics, movies and TV shows. Feel free to attend in your favorite costume and take part in the costume contest.”

McMahon said the scope of the event, which occupies both the upper and lower levels of the center, is so large it takes months to organize.

“Sometimes I’m already taking vendor names for the next Comic Con before the current one is over,” he said. “I like to make sure we have a wide variety of vendors selling different types of merchandise related to superheroes. That way it’s more likely that everyone will find something that appeals to them.”

Cost to attend is $3 for adults and $2 for children ages 4-13. Children ages 3 and younger may attend for free. Visitors to the event should first report to the gym on the upper level to pay admission fees. Masks and social distancing will be strongly encouraged, but not enforced.