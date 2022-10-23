Morganton could get second Dunkin' Donuts

While America may run on Dunkin’, Morganton could be running on two Dunkin’ Donuts.

A site plan for a new Dunkin’ Donuts is under review with the city of Morganton, according to its department of development and design. However, it has not yet been approved, according to the department.

The site plan from HARA Foodservice Group is for vacant land at 909 N. Green St. between Firehouse Subs and CBS Sports, according to permit and land records.

The plans are for a sit-down and drive-thru new Dunkin’ Donuts on the site similar to the location at 1248 Burkemont Ave., Morganton, according to the development and design department.

Morganton’s first Dunkin’ Donuts opened at that location around a year and a half ago.

Dennis Harvey, who is a HARA company official, is the franchisee for the Burkemont Avenue Dunkin’ Donuts, according to a previous News Herald story.

Whether Morganton, and Burke County, can support two Dunkin’ Donuts remains to be seen but having two of the same fast food restaurants in town is nothing new.

Morganton has two Taco Bells, two Bojangles, two Wendy’s, two McDonald’s and will soon have two KFCs.

