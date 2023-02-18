The crew from “America’s Best Restaurants” was in town Wednesday to showcase a Morganton eatery in an upcoming episode.

Sterling Grill and Lounge will be featured on a future episode of the show, a national media and marketing platform focused on promoting local independently owned restaurants. The air date for the show, which will be on YouTube and the company’s website, has not yet been determined.

Last Wednesday, ABR host Greg Hutson spent about three hours at the local eatery, tasting the food and interviewing Sterling Grill and Lounge owners Tripp and Loretta Cordell, as well as their staff and guests. Tripp and Loretta told The News Herald they first applied to be on the show after Loretta saw a Facebook add.

“(Since then), we’ve done three Zoom meetings with them,” Lorretta said. “We talked about everything it would entail and what we would do and we gave them a sense of what we were about.”

Tripp said he’s excited to have the restaurant featured on the show, not just for the attention it will draw to his business, but to other downtown enterprises as well.

“I was born and raised here,” he said. “I want to see it help us do good and the community of Morganton do good.”

Tripp said he is proud to be a part of the revitalization that has taken place downtown over the last several years. He said he has benefited from increased foot traffic downtown, especially since the new hotel was completed a few blocks from his establishment in 2020.

“We meet a lot of out of towners too from the new hotel,” he said. “We’ve met people from Montana and all over the place.”

On the show, Tripp and Loretta will feature the Sterling Burger, which both said is one of the menu’s highlights and most popular items.

“That’s one of the things we’re going to feature,” Loretta said. “Double patty, onion rings, bacon - it’s a big juicy burger. Another good thing we have is the club sandwich, we hand bread our chicken tenders and make our own fries.”

Tripp said the family and community atmosphere of the restaurant is another aspect that sets it apart.

“We’re family-owned,” he said. “Everybody’s welcome, nobody gets turned away.”

In addition to the food, the eatery also features a full bar and a slate of weekly events from poker night and karaoke to open mic nights and live music on the weekends.

Sterling Grill and Lounge regular, Carol Burnett, said she likes everything about the restaurant.

“It’s just a wonderful place to come,” she said. “They’re friendly and the food is great.”

The Sterling Grill and Lounge is located at 116 N. Sterling St. in Morganton. For more information and a menu, visit the restaurant on Facebook @sterlinggrill&lounge.