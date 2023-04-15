It appears Mountain Burrito will be expanding to Valdese.

An Old World Baking Company Facebook post says Mike and Lynn Brown, owners of Brown Mountain Bottleworks and owners of Mountain Burrito, have signed a lease for the former building to create another location for Mountain Burrito. The building is at 149 Main St. W., Valdese.

Old World Baking Company co-owner Tony Pizzelanti said in the post that they’ve had many inquiries and interviewed many people about leasing the building but nothing was a match until the Browns.

“We look forward to welcoming them and their fresh ingredient menu to our space,” Pizzelanti said in the post. “I think our customer base who have always appreciated our fresh food, will also appreciate their fresh approach.”

Pizzelanti said his guess is the new eatery will likely open in the next four to six weeks. He said while the restaurant is fully operational and ready to go, there are things a restaurant has to go through to open such as health department inspections.

Pizzelanti said his building is a visible location on Main Street and believes it is bigger inside than the Morganton location. He said the layout of Old World Baking was similar to the layout of Mountain Burrito.

“It’s really a really good fit for him because the layout of what we did, the visibility on Main Street, our client base of what we had, all really falls into place with what he’s doing,” PIzzelanti said.

The Valdese Mountain Burrito location also will likely take on a few of Old World Baking items. The eatery sold fresh bagels, donuts and other pastries, as well as soups, sandwiches, salads and catering.

Pizzelanti also roasted his own coffee at the shop and he said Mountain Burrito will continue that at the Main Street location.

He said the Valdese Mountain Burrito will do coffee in the mornings, along with donuts and bagels and then roll into their lunch and dinner menu.

“We’re just happy we found somebody that I think is gonna be very successful and is gonna, you know, do well in Valdese,” Pizzelanti said.

Efforts by The News Herald to talk to Brown for the story were unsuccessful.