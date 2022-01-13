Morganton eyes frosty weather with winter storm watch slated for weekend (copy)

Weather forecasters are starting to feel a little more confident that Morganton will be in for a snowy weekend.

Andrew Kimball with the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, said the organization’s confidence in winter weather this weekend is high.

“The models have been very consistent on bringing in some decent precipitation across the area starting Saturday night and peaking during the day on Sunday, especially the first half of the day Sunday,” Kimball said. “Things start to pull out Sunday evening.”

Kimball said cold air will definitely be in place for the event this weekend so anything that falls will be a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. He said Morganton will likely get mostly snow.

The weather service’s confidence in a snowy weekend was solidified when it issued a winter storm watch Thursday afternoon for the area that will go into effect Saturday night through Sunday evening.