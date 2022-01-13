Morganton eyes frosty weather with winter storm watch slated for weekend (copy)

Weather forecasters are starting to feel a little more confident that Morganton will be in for a snowy weekend.
Andrew Kimball with the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, said the organization’s confidence in winter weather this weekend is high.
“The models have been very consistent on bringing in some decent precipitation across the area starting Saturday night and peaking during the day on Sunday, especially the first half of the day Sunday,” Kimball said. “Things start to pull out Sunday evening.”
Kimball said cold air will definitely be in place for the event this weekend so anything that falls will be a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. He said Morganton will likely get mostly snow.
The weather service’s confidence in a snowy weekend was solidified when it issued a winter storm watch Thursday afternoon for the area that will go into effect Saturday night through Sunday evening.
The winter storm watch anticipates total snow accumulations of 6-8 inches this weekend in the northwest piedmont, with 4-6 inches along the Interstate 85 corridor and 2-4 inches south of I-85. Ice accumulations around three-tenths of an inch also is possible, the watch said, but mostly snow is anticipated for north of I-85.
Power outages and tree damage are likely, and travel could be nearly impossible, according to the watch.
On top of the winter weather that seems to be headed this way, temperatures will drop as low as the teens early next week. Saturday’s high will be around 42, with a low of 22 overnight. But Sunday, temperatures aren’t expected to get out of the upper 20s.
The weather is expected to warm up to a high near 39 Monday, but the overnight low is forecasted to be 18, according to the NWS.
City crews will start prepping roads Friday with brine in anticipation of the storm, and they’ll be putting salt and sand down on the roads to melt the snow and ice as it falls, according to a release from the city of Morganton.
The city in the release asked residents to avoid parking on the street to ensure snow plows can effectively clear snow and make it down narrow streets.
City officials also asked residents to avoid reporting power outages on social media, and instead to call the city’s reporting line. Here’s how Burke County residents can report power outages to their electric provider:
- City of Morganton: 828-438-5277
- Duke Energy: 800-769-3766
- Rutherford Electric: 1-800-228-9756 or 828-584-1410
The city also urged residents to make sure they have dry goods, non-perishable food items and extra water on hand for what could be a long, frigid weekend. Follow the city’s social media pages for updates on road closures, power outages and any other weather-related events.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.