Morganton family remembers 'fearless' young woman killed in Charlotte bike crash

A local family is mourning the loss of a young woman who was killed in a bicycle crash near her Charlotte home Thursday evening, Jan. 5.

According to reports from WSOC-TV, Kristie Crowder, 30, originally of Morganton, was hit by a car while riding her bike in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood of Charlotte. Crowder died at the hospital the next day.

The Crowder family has since been encouraging family and friends to use the hashtag #livelikekristie on social media. Kristie’s sister Kaitlyn said it is a way to remember her sister’s extraordinary life and encourage others to live with the kind of fearlessness and empathy for which she was known.

According to her parents, Kristie’s fearlessness allowed her to live the kind of life most people never get to experience. From her travels to Iceland and her 100-mile trek on the Camino de Santiago trail in Spain to her stint as a high school math teacher and her political activism, if Kristie wanted to do something, nothing could stop her from doing it.

“She wanted to walk the Camino trail,” said her father Buddy Crowder. “So, she ventured out and met some friends there, but she flew to Spain and then London by herself. If she wanted something she was determined to get it.”

“That was Kristie, she was fearless,” said her mother Pam Crowder.

Buddy said his daughter also taught him a lot about learning to treat all people with kindness and respect, regardless of differences.

“I learned much more from her than I even taught her,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday, Jan. 7. “She taught me to have compassion, tolerance and love for everyone … she would remind me just because they are different or don’t believe like me doesn’t mean they don’t deserve love and respect.”

As Pam sees it, Kristie understood this even from childhood. Pam recalled her daughter’s longtime friend Brittany, who suffers from Cerebral Palsy. She said Kristie would stay back while on the track during gym class so Brittany had someone to walk with.

“She was one of the only people who could understand what (Brittany) was saying, so the teachers used to lean on her to help them understand,” Pam said.

When Brittany was married a few years ago, Kristie was in the wedding.

“Kristie loved without the word ‘but,’” Buddy said. “A lot of times we’ll say, ‘I love them, but.’ Kristie didn’t say that … she let you be who you are.”

Kristie moved to Charlotte after graduating from Patton High School in Morganton to attend UNC Charlotte, where she double majored in math and political science. After college, she decided to stay in Charlotte, eventually buying a house in the NoDa neighborhood. Kristie worked at Passport in Charlotte and also was a talented photographer and a tireless advocate for equality.

“Her eye for detail, catching the perfect light and seeing the beauty in every person or thing she photographed was a gift,” the family wrote on Jan 11. “Allowing us to see life and love through her lens inspired us all.”

Her family said she also loved board games.

“She and I would stay up and play Settlers of Catan until after midnight,” Buddy said.

Kaitlyn never understood her sister’s love of board games. It was one of many differences between the two sisters, from Kristie’s love of art and thrift stores to Kaitlyn’s feelings about her sister’s Birkenstocks. But when it was time for Kaitlyn to think about college, she only applied to one school — UNC Charlotte.

“She wanted to go where her sister went,” Pam said.

And despite her independence, Kristie never outgrew her relationship with family either.

“We did what we called ‘daddy dates,’” Buddy said. “She’d get a little homesick and she would call me at the office and say ‘dad, I need a visit.’”

Buddy said his secretary would tell him Kristie needed a “daddy date” and he would leave work early and go to Charlotte to have dinner with her.

Like every parent-child relationship, Buddy said he and his daughter didn’t always see eye-to-eye, but they both learned to make the effort to try to understand from where the other was coming.

“Sometimes she would say, ‘you’re not listening, dad,’” he said. “I’d say, ‘you’re probably right,’ so I would stop and listen, and we would come to an understanding.”

At the end of the day, Buddy said seeking understanding and being present in a child’s life are the most important things a parent can do for their children.

“Just show up, that’s all you have to do,” Buddy said. “Just be there when your kid does something. You don’t have to be a coach, you don’t have to cheer loud, just, when they look up in the stands make sure they see you.”

That and empowering them to live life without limits.

“I always told her, ‘believe in yourself and go after what you want, you can do anything,” Buddy said. “She took it to heart and believed me more than I even believed it myself.”

In return, Kristie gave her father a renewed hope for the future.

“I sometimes hear negative things about the youth and the younger people,” Buddy said. “If the younger people are anything like my daughters’ friends, we’re in good hands, there’s no need to worry. Their love and kindness is beyond anything I’ve seen.”

A memorial service was held on Saturday in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, with the Revs. Jamie Torres and Van Buchanan officiating. A gofundme has been set up to help her family with medical and funeral expenses at www.gofundme.com/f/kristie-crowder.