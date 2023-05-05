Officials with the city of Morganton are excited about a new year of hosting local farmers and vendors at the Morganton Farmers’ Market.

The Saturday Morganton Farmers’ Market will open for the 2023 season from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 300 Beach St. in Morganton, according to Abby Gentry, Historic Morganton Festival assistant director.

The Saturday market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through the end of October.

The Wednesday Mini-Market, located at 111 N. Green St. in Morganton at the corner of Green Street and Avery Avenue, opened Thursday and will operate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays through the end of October.

“This is seasonal produce so unlike the grocery store, where you can go in and buy a tomato anytime of the year, this is always fresh-farmed produce and locally grown so the variety of produce changes each week as things are harvested,” Gentry said. “All of the vendors are within a 60-mile radius.”

Both markets will accommodate shoppers using SNAP/EBT cards, WIC or Senior Vouchers to purchase items but, unlike last year, the market will not offer the double bucks program.

“We still accept SNAP/EBT and other vouchers but will not offer the double bucks program as it did last year,” Gentry said. “We are still working for RAFI-USA and submitting a grant and hope to receive one sometime this season.”

“We have a variety of produce, fruits, vendors selling baked goods, jams and jellies and a select number of local crafts,” Gentry said. “Little Guatemala will have coffee and Monty Whitson of Forget Me Not Farms will have breads, fried pies and other goods. Their breads are cooked in a wood-fired outdoor oven, and they make a variety of different breads including rye, quinoa, wheat, raisin and more.

“So, you can get breakfast and coffee while you shop the market on Saturday.”

The Saturday market also features Knobhill Creamery, who will offer goat cheese, along with vendors J&J Farms and Causby Farms.

“During our peak times in June and July, we average about 25 to 30 vendors at the Saturday market and about 12 at the Wednesday Market,” Gentry said.

In addition to providing a wide variety of local products, the Saturday Morganton Farmers Market will offer live music twice a month throughout the season, with this week featuring music by The Butterbeans and Junior Appalachian Musicians, or JAMS, from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

The Morganton Farmers Market is sponsored by Patterson’s Amish Furniture, Hillman Beer, Foothills Family Dermatology and Farm Bureau.

For more information about the Morganton Farmers’ Market, contact 828-438-5280 or info@downtownmorganton.com.