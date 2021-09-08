Morganton Festival Scholarship Pageant crowns winners

It was an afternoon of poise and elegance that culminated in the crowning of the 2021 Morganton festival royalty.
After a year away due to COVID, the Historic Morganton Festival Inc. and the Morganton Festival Scholarship Pageant Committee held the third Miss Morganton Festival Scholarship Pageant on Aug.23.
Held in anticipation to start of the Historic Morganton Festival so that the new queens would have the opportunity to participate in the festival and spread awareness for their individual service platforms.
The Morganton Festival Scholarship Pageant is open to any young lady, ages 7-23, who resides in North Carolina. Each contestant participated in a personal interview with a panel of judges. This was an opportunity for contestants to share their service platform, as well as for judges to get to know each participant. Contestants also competed in a variety of competitions including casual wear, talent, evening wear/party wear, and on-stage question.
The pageant celebrates strong, committed young women who are willing to represent the community as a goodwill ambassador, and become a role model of today while strengthening our City for tomorrow.
The Morganton Festival Queens not only work to promote the Morganton Festival and the Morganton Community throughout the year, but they also spend time working on their personal community service platforms and embracing the spirit of “giving back” to our community.
Little Miss Morganton 2021, McKenleigh Lail
McKenleigh is the daughter of Scarlett Clark and Robert Lail. Her platform is “Food Pantry” as she wants to make sure everyone in our community has food and water. She wants the local food pantries stocked as well as the food boxes around town. She will be doing food drives at her local school and church.
Junior Miss Morganton 2021, Marley Johnson
Marley is the daughter of T.J. Johnson and Brigham and Lindsi McNeely. Her service platform is “Women Supporting Women.” Marley wants to use her time as Junior Miss Morganton to be a positive example and encouragement to young girls and women in our community by combating the stereotype that women are in competition with one another. She believes we should all be the kind of Queen who straightens another girl’s crown without telling the world it was crooked!
Ambassador Queen 2021, Lani Reece
Lani is the daughter of Kelli Reece of Morganton. Her service platform is Adopt Don’t Shop. Lani wants to volunteer at BCFFA, collect food and items for the homeless animals in our community, and encourage people to adopt from our local shelters.
Teen Miss Morganton 2021, Ashlyn Robinson
Ashlyn is the daughter of Kristen Robinson. Her service platform is “Voice for the Voiceless.” Ashlyn will be raising awareness of child abuse and letting those who have experienced abuse know that they can live happy and successful lives after trauma. She is working with local child advocacy agencies to encourage item donations to support children who have experienced trauma.
Miss Morganton 2021, Victoria Smith
Victoria Smith is the daughter of Kenneth and Angela Smith. Her service is “tackling hunger.” Victoria plans to volunteer her time at the soup kitchen and get the community involved in ending hunger. She also is in the process of organizing various events through the help of her church. Victoria is pursuing her nursing degree at Western Piedmont Community College.
The pageant was held at the Morganton Community House and, during the crowning ceremony, crowned winners were presented with a beautiful bouquet of flowers, stunning rhinestone and pearl crown, and personalized title banner. The Miss winner was also awarded a $500 academic scholarship and the Teen winner was awarded a $200 academic scholarship.
To follow the Morganton Festival Scholarship Pageant and queens on Facebook or to become a Morganton Festival Scholarship Pageant Sponsor, please contact the Miss Morganton Committee at www.morgantonfest.org.