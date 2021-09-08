Morganton Festival Scholarship Pageant crowns winners

It was an afternoon of poise and elegance that culminated in the crowning of the 2021 Morganton festival royalty.

After a year away due to COVID, the Historic Morganton Festival Inc. and the Morganton Festival Scholarship Pageant Committee held the third Miss Morganton Festival Scholarship Pageant on Aug.23.

Held in anticipation to start of the Historic Morganton Festival so that the new queens would have the opportunity to participate in the festival and spread awareness for their individual service platforms.

The Morganton Festival Scholarship Pageant is open to any young lady, ages 7-23, who resides in North Carolina. Each contestant participated in a personal interview with a panel of judges. This was an opportunity for contestants to share their service platform, as well as for judges to get to know each participant. Contestants also competed in a variety of competitions including casual wear, talent, evening wear/party wear, and on-stage question.

The pageant celebrates strong, committed young women who are willing to represent the community as a goodwill ambassador, and become a role model of today while strengthening our City for tomorrow.