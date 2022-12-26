Morganton firefighter recognized for car seat installation

Authorities say a firefighter’s proper installation of an infant car seat made the difference in a wreck that easily could’ve been a tragedy late last month.

The crash happened on Amherst Road between Kirksey Drive and Starlight Fish Camp when the driver of the car told troopers he looked down at his phone for a second before the SUV he was driving went off the road and into a guardrail, said Trooper D.R. Lane with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

When the crash occurred, the guardrail buckled and caved into the rear, driver’s side door – right beneath where an infant was buckled into their car seat, Lane said.

Lane said had the car seat not been properly installed, the baby could’ve been ejected.

“When they hit the guardrail, they ended up going down a small embankment,” Lane said. “There was a creek right there where it happened, so the kid could have been ejected. If he had been ejected, he could’ve landed in the creek, he could’ve drowned. There’s so many things that could’ve happened. Luckily, none of it did.”

That’s partly because the car seat had been installed and checked by Firefighter Jose Bao from the Morganton Department of Public Safety, who has his National Child Passenger Safety Certification from Safe Kids Worldwide.

Firefighters like Bao who are certified to install car seats go through a comprehensive training with Safe Kids, said Triple Community Fire Capt. Keshia Smith. She’s able to check off car seat technicians who are getting recertified.

According to the national Safe Kids website, training for certified car seat technicians usually lasts three to four days where they learn not only how to safely install car seats and use safety belts, but how to teach parents and caregivers the same lessons.

“A lot of people think they know how to put in car seats, but there’s so much to it that they don’t know and it’s not always right,” Smith said. “We just kind of recommend people go get them installed by a car seat tech or at least get them looked at. I’ve had plenty of people come and their car seats were in, good as can be. But then I’ve had people come in, too, and I’m like, ‘Really glad you came in, because this is not correct.’”

After the crash, responding firefighters from Triple Community determined it was Bao who had installed the infant’s carrier in the vehicle, and relayed the message to the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The department recognized Bao earlier this month with a letter of recognition “for performing the duties of his job with absolute pride and with an attention to detail that is unmatched,” according to a Facebook post from MDPS.

MDPS Fire Capt. Israel Gibson said the department is proud of Bao for his dedication to making sure children are safe in their car seats.

“That program is something that, normally, once you put a car seat in and that vehicle leaves, you really never see the results,” Gibson said. “It’s not something you normally ever think about that you’re ever going to see the return of the positive or the negative to it … I’m very proud of Bao taking that initiative to correctly install that and to save a life that day.”

Bao said seeing the difference something like a proper car seat installation can make in a person’s life affirmed his career path.

“We all sign up for this job to save lives and make a difference,” Bao said. “When it finally happens you’re not really sure how to feel about it. You feel good about it, but it’s a big shock. It makes you feel better about what you do.”

Gibson said MDPS Station 3 on Burkemont Avenue typically has a car seat technician on shift Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone looking to get a car seat installed or checked.